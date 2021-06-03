Under third-year defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo, the Chiefs defense is still chasing improvement.

Kansas City wrapped up Week 2 of Organized Team Activities on Thursday. With the offseason in full swing months away from the 2021 season, Spagnuolo has made it clear the Chiefs’ red zone defense needs fixing.

“If we had just played 50% better in the red zone last year it would’ve made a huge difference, certainly in points allowed. I didn’t think we were terrible in points allowed, but certainly when people got in the red zone it was a challenge for us,” Spagnuolo said.

Thirty-one teams ranked better in red zone defense than the Chiefs in 2020.

The Chiefs allowed 22.6 points-per-game last season, ranking 10th in the league. However, they allowed opponents to score touchdowns on 76.6% on trips to the red zone, the highest in the NFL.

“The league, football in general, has gone in the red zone, especially in a tight red zone with all of the I’m going to call it ‘option football’ — we call it swaps and seals and tight ends coming across behind the line of scrimmage,” Spagnuolo said. “There’s a lot of challenging football nowadays, and you’ve got to make decisions on zone or man and how many guys you put up on the line. So, we’re working through all of that and hopeful that we can get better.”

In order to fix their red zone woes, Spagnuolo noted he wants to see the defense stop opponents’ run game and force passing with tight coverage.

“In these kinds of practices, we obviously don’t get to run, so we can’t really work on that,” Spagnuolo said. “That will come in training camp or preseason games, but then the second thing is just everyone being on the same page.”

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid added, “Spags, he’s got every look that you can imagine to work on, so I think that way it’s great from a protection standpoint. We’re doing any run against the defense, they’re doing that all against bags, so it’s recognition things there. But I think they’re handling it well and they seem to be talking and communicating. Again, there are some things we’ve got to keep working on, but I would expect that.”

Kansas City returns key defensive pieces overall this season with Chris Jones, Tyrann Mathieu, Frank Clark, L’Jarius Sneed and Anthony Hitchens.

Nick Bolton joins the linebacking corps for his rookie season. Along with Willie Gay Jr., the two look to bolster the defense as the Chiefs begin their hunt for another championship.

“Both those guys we’re really excited to have and really looking forward to what they can do. Let’s not forget, Willie Gay didn’t have any preseason games last year. Now, Nick will get a benefit of that this year. We’re going to try to find ways to get them on the field. It might take a little while. The volume of the defense is probably catching up to the both of them right now,” Spagnuolo said. “We’re glad we got them both. We’re looking forward to what they can do.”

The Chiefs will conduct four more OTAs next week.