In their third consecutive AFC Championship Game appearance, the Kansas City Chiefs have their hands full.

With Patrick Mahomes limited at practice on Wednesday due to remaining in concussion protocol, the top-seeded Chiefs focused on the task at hand: defeating the No. 2-seeded Buffalo Bills.

“I think we’ve been getting everybody’s best shot for quite awhile now. Sometimes it can be exhausting,” Chiefs offensive tackle Eric Fisher said. “Everyone’s coming for you. Everybody wants the top dog. I think we’ve been working our tails off to be in that spot.”

After stepping in for Mahomes last Sunday against Cleveland, quarterback Chad Henne expressed he’s “always” ready to compete, even with the uncertainty around whether or not Mahomes will be cleared to play on Sunday.

“I have to be prepared even if something were to happen,” Henne said. “Always stay ready. You never know who’s going to be in, and we’ll be excited to play.”

The Bills enter the championship having won eight straight games, seven of them by double digits, highlighted by star quarterback Josh Allen.

“He’s coming into his own,” Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu said. “He’s clearly one of the better quarterbacks in the league, can throw the ball a mile, can use his legs. He’s real physical when he’s running the ball, he turns into a running back, so our hands are full this week when you talk about Josh Allen.”

Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones added that Allen and Buffalo's “high-powered offense” reminds him of Kansas City's dynamic two years ago.

“We got to try to contain him and slow him down. I don’t think we’ll be able to stop him but we can contain him,” Jones said.

It may be a familiar setting come Sunday night as the defending Super Bowl champions host the AFC title game at Arrowhead Stadium, but Kansas City isn’t getting too comfortable just yet.

“We’re not letting off the gas. We’ve been preparing for many years now,” Fisher said. “We’ve had this goal in mind and we’ve done everything we needed to do so far, we just need to keep it going.”

The Chiefs take on the Bills Sunday at 5:40 p.m.