Arrowhead Stadium is the ultimate home-field advantage in the NFL. Dubbed the loudest stadium in the world, the Kansas City Chiefs benefit from more than 70,000 fans roaring eight Sundays every year.
With the COVID-19 pandemic putting questions around the logistics of allowing fans at games, those across the NFL are aware of the atmosphere that could alter the 2020 season. Los Angeles Rams defensive end told reporters last week, “you need fans to play the game.”
The defending Super Bowl champs are prepared regardless of the circumstances.
“We love our fans,” Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said. “They are the loudest in the world and it’s ridiculous how loud it gets for our opponents. On the other hand, we’ll still go play. The fans, we’ll miss them if that’s where it goes, but we’ll still be able to function.”
It remains to be seen what the NFL’s protocol will be. NFL vice president Tom Vincent said the league is preparing for a season with fans in full capacity across the country, though contingency plans will be drawn up.
“My hope is that we can get everybody back out there and we can have a stadium full of people and everybody can stay safe,” Reid said. “That is the most important thing as we go forward. And I’d say that same thing for your teams — all the teams around the world that are playing these different sports and are getting together now — I know safety ends up being the thing that’s talked about the most. And we make sure we’re doing that with our players.”
Fans or no fans come the fall, it’s a situation that will impact all franchises.