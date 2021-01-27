The Kansas City Chiefs fell into an early deficit in Sunday’s AFC Championship game against the Buffalo Bills. In what has become typical fashion for the reigning Super Bowl champs, the Chiefs were able to quickly overcome the deficit to punch their ticket to the big game yet again.

“I thought the coordinators had a good plan and the players executed and did it with great energy and intensity,” Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said. “But yet, at the same time, we have room to keep growing and improve here, so we’ll work on that the next couple weeks.”

With the Chiefs set to square off against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Super Bowl 55, they have more time than usual to prepare for the Feb. 7 kickoff.

The lead up to this year’s Super Bowl in Tampa will look different from usual. Fanfare and media activity will be scaled back, with press conferences expected to be held via Zoom. Along with that, the Chiefs will not plan on traveling to Tampa until later in the week, more akin to a regular road game.

“You’re still going to have obligations, a tremendous amount of obligations to the media, and you’ve got to work your schedule around that so that it fits,” Reid said. “So, that second week will be a little bit of a challenge.”

Players, coaches and fans will be expected to go through more COVID-19 protocols to stay safe and healthy around the event. Coach Andy Reid said they’re just glad to make it to this point amongst all the chaos.

“It is unique. I guess it’s weird at this point,” Reid said. “It’s more unique, I think it’s weirder. The fact that we’ve gotten to this point is a neat deal I think.”

With the extra activity in the week leading up to the Super Bowl, Reid said the Chiefs staff was eager to get a jump on preparations for the Buccaneers before the Super Bowl commotion hits the team.

Awaiting the Chiefs is a Bucs team on a historic run. The NFC champs are on a seven-game winning streak, the longest in their franchise history. Along with that, they will be the first team to play a Super Bowl in their home stadium.

Reid said it’s a team that doesn’t make many mistakes and executes on both sides of the ball.

Offensively, the Bucs are led by six-time Super Bowl winning quarterback Tom Brady. If anyone knows how to get it done at the highest level, it’s Brady.

“You can see where Tom’s leadership on the offensive side is showing,” Reid said. “He’s playing at an extremely high level. For somebody his age, it’s unbelievable. I mean, it’s unbelievable for a 25-year old to be doing what he’s doing, let alone a 43-year old.”

On the defensive side, the Bucs have a good mix of experience and youth, led by the linebacker tandem of Lavonte David and Devin White. Orchestrated by defensive coordinator Todd Bowles, Reid said it’s a tough defense to go up against.

“They’re fast and they’re always on the attack,” Reid said. “There are not a lot of guys that do it as well as Todd Bowles does it, and he’s got a large package there of goodness there that he throws at you. So, you’ve got to be on your toes when you’re playing against his team, or his defense.”

It’s been an uncharted season for the entire league. As the Chiefs are back in the Super Bowl for the second year in a row, Reid said it’s taken a certain level of order, on the field and off it, to return for a chance to compete for another title.

“We all kind of know what needs to be done to get here and everybody just did it,” Reid said. “Things were going to happen, we knew that. It’s just a matter of staying as disciplined as you possibly could.”

The Super Bowl kicks off Sunday, Feb. 7 at 5:30 p.m.