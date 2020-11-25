Sunday night features a showdown between two of the NFL’s top quarterbacks as Patrick Mahomes and Tom Brady go head to head.

It marks the first contest between the two since Brady left the New England Patriots in the offseason for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

“I think I was just as surprised as everyone was when he wasn’t going back to New England and he was going to Tampa Bay, but I mean, he’s in a great spot,” Mahomes said.

The Buccaneers are 7-4 so far in Brady’s first season with the club.

“They got a lot of weapons there and coach (Bruce) Arians is a great coach and they’re winning a lot of football games,” Mahomes said. “We’re just kind of going to go in with that same mindset as if we’re going to play any other great football team and we’re going to have to battle every single play.”

As to how the Chiefs are preparing for Brady and the Buccaneers, the message is clear.

“If you can, get pressure on Tom,” head coach Andy Reid said. “He’s playing pretty good football right now, and whatever anybody says, he’s playing pretty good football and he’s making that work.”

The 9-1 Chiefs made a number of roster moves ahead of Sunday’s contest.

Wide receiver Byron Pringle was placed on IR after suffering an ankle injury and the Chiefs signed veteran offensive tackle Stefan Wisniewski to the practice squad.

All players fully participated in practice Wednesday, including wide receiver Sammy Watkins who has been out since Week 5 with a hamstring injury.

“Today at practice, Sammy had a ridiculous catch and I was like, ‘Sammy’s still got it,’” wide receiver Tyreek Hill said. “He’s a veteran in this league. He already knows how to come back. He’s been working his butt off in therapy, during the bye week, and I’m excited for him. The whole offense is excited for him to come back.”

The Chiefs kick off against the Buccaneers Sunday at 3:25 p.m.