Mahomes' feet, arm lift Chiefs to Super Bowl over Titans

Kansas City Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes reacts after throwing a touchdown pass to Tyreek Hill during the first half of the NFL AFC Championship football game against the Tennessee Titans Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Kansas City, MO.

 Charlie Neibergall

Chiefs Coach Andy Reid and Quarterback Patrick Mahomes are addressing the media before practice today.

The event is started at 11:50 a.m. and ended shortly before 1 p.m.

Brandon Zenner can be reached at brandon.zenner@newspressnow.com. Follow him on Twitter: @NPNowZenner.