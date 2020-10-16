Sandwiched between a loss to the Las Vegas Raiders and a bounce back chance in Buffalo, Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy finds himself disinterested in discussing “a certain player.”

That certain player, Le’Veon Bell, is a two-time All-Pro running back set to join the Chiefs. While excitement might settle in when Bell can officially be with the team following COVID-19 protocols, Bieniemy has little interest in entertaining the idea just yet.

“I haven’t even had a chance to sit down and have that discussion with anyone,” Bieniemy told reporters in a Zoom conference Friday. “Each and every moment, I’m focusing on what we need to do in order to make sure that we’re ready for (Monday).”

Defensive end Frank Clark also didn’t want to hype up the deal much, noting that paperwork and logistics likely still needed to be hammered out.

Defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo, however, didn’t mind chiming in.

“It’s great always to accumulate good football players. I’ve got a lot of respect for Le’Veon Bell,” Spagnuolo said. “I haven’t seen or gone against him in a long time, but I remember him. He was so challenging to stop in that dual play the Pittsburgh Steelers ran where he would just sit back there and pick and weave. No matter what you did you felt like you couldn’t stop him for less than six or seven yards.”

Bieniemy deferred all questions regarding Bell to head coach Andy Reid, who speaks twice per week, and general manager Brett Veach. With trying to join a team midseason and mid-pandemic, a Twitter announcement of Bell’s arrival in Kansas City is far from the final point in completing the transaction and welcoming him to the team.

With other steps to complete and Bell unavailable for a 4 p.m. game Monday in Buffalo, Bieniemy was quick to churn down the talk.

“Right now, our focus is on the Buffalo Bills,” Bieniemy said. “We need to make sure we get this chip off our shoulder.”

Bell won’t be available for a game that could prove to be the difference between the Chiefs (4-1) and a first-round playoff bye in the defense of the Super Bowl. He will, though, provide depth and assistance to a young and struggling run game.

Ge ran for at least 1,200 yards and caught 75 passes in three different seasons in Pittsburgh before he skipped the 2018 season amid a contract dispute. Bell then signed a four-year, $52.5 million deal with $35 million guaranteed with the New York Jets, but he never found his rhythm under coach Adam Gase and no suitable trades were found.

Bell reportedly chose the Chiefs over a shortlist of other teams, including the Dolphins. He will now join a group led by first-round pick Clyde Edwards-Helaire.

The rookie raised eyebrows with 138 yards and two total touchdowns in his debut, but he hasn’t broken 64 yards since, including just 40 yards in a 40-32 loss to the Raiders.

Bieniemy did insist the move isn’t any sort of knock on the former LSU star.

“We drafted Clyde for a reason. Clyde is doing a heck of a job,” Bieniemy said. “The rest of that” — referring again to Bell — “I'm going to let Coach Reid address that. He's the head coach for a reason and Brett Veach is the general manager for a reason. Once they address that, I'll make sure I jump in. But Clyde is doing a heck of a job.”

Bell helps fill out a group that lost Damien Williams due to an opt-out, and Darrell Williams and Darwin Thompson have combined for just 17 carries.

Edwards-Helaire has run 81 times for 344 yards. The rest of the team, including quarterback Patrick Mahomes and wide receivers, have combined for 51 carries and 213 yards.

“I’m sure our offensive guys will be happy to have him,” joked Spagnuolo.