Sunday's matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and New England Patriots has been postponed by the NFL after positive cases of COVID-19 came back from both teams.

The NFL said on Saturday that the game, originally scheduled for 3:25 p.m. on Sunday, will be played on Monday or Tuesday, a move that would be possible only if there is no wider spread of the disease on the rosters.

“In consultation with infectious disease experts, both clubs are working closely with the N.F.L. and the N.F.L.P.A. to evaluate multiple close contacts, perform additional testing and monitor developments,” the league said in a statement. “All decisions will be made with the health and safety of players, team and gameday personnel as our primary consideration.”

ESPN first reported Saturday morning that Patriots quarterback Cam Newton had tested positive for the coronavirus.

“We are in close consultation with the N.F.L. as well as our team of independent doctors and specialists,” the Patriots said in a statement, “and will follow their guidance regarding our scheduled trip to Kansas City and game against the Chiefs. The health and safety of our team, as well as of our opponent, are of highest priority.”

It was later reported that Chiefs practice squad quarterback Jordan Ta'amu had also tested positive.

The Patriots had been planning to fly to Kansas City on Saturday afternoon. Instead, players left the facility to await further instructions. The team said in a statement that the COVID-positive player had entered self-quarantine and that players, coaches and staff who were in close contact with him were tested Saturday morning and all were negative.

It is the second game this weekend that has been affected by COVID-19. After an outbreak on the Titans, the matchup between Pittsburgh and Tennessee was postponed — originally for a day or two, and then until Oct. 25 as the positive tests accumulated.

To fit it in, the Steelers' game against Baltimore that day was pushed back to Nov. 1.

The results come as the NFL said it would continue daily COVID-19 testing. The league also sent a memo on Friday to teams stating that players and coaches would be prohibited from leaving their team’s city during bye weeks. Two days earlier, Troy Vincent, N.F.L.’s executive vice president for football operations, had sent another memo that threatened suspensions or the forfeiture of draft picks to teams whose coaches did not wear masks while on the sidelines.

“If we are to play a full and uninterrupted season, we all must remain committed to our efforts to mitigate the risk of transmission of the virus,” Vincent said.