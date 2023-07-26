It was the fourth installment in the Kansas City Chiefs’ 2023 Training Camp on Wednesday, one practice away from putting on the pads and seeing who’s really ready for the season. Like usual, the team gave some quick updates on those athletes missing from Wednesday’s practice.

This included linebacker Nick Bolton with an illness and linebacker Isaiah Moore with a knee injury. Wide receiver and former first round pick John Ross was excused from practice, but it was announced Wednesday that he will be retiring from the league.

Calvin Silvers can be reached at calvin.silvers@newspressnow.com.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.