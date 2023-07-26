It was the fourth installment in the Kansas City Chiefs’ 2023 Training Camp on Wednesday, one practice away from putting on the pads and seeing who’s really ready for the season. Like usual, the team gave some quick updates on those athletes missing from Wednesday’s practice.
This included linebacker Nick Bolton with an illness and linebacker Isaiah Moore with a knee injury. Wide receiver and former first round pick John Ross was excused from practice, but it was announced Wednesday that he will be retiring from the league.
Temperatures approached 100 degrees out at Wednesday’s training camp session, but the players looked unfazed as they put in another hard day of work while having some fun. The team turned tested out some unique play calls on the field.
You may think offensive coordinator Matt Nagy had a say in these plays, but ...
“It goes through two people, coach (Andy) Reid and Patrick (Mahomes), and (Travis) Kelce’s got a little sprinkle too, when coach decides that he wants to listen to him,” Nagy said. “But there’s so many plays in this play book and we like to be able to keep the fun in practice with the players.”
Sure, those types of plays are fun to toy around with, but there’s more sure fire plays the Chiefs will look execute during the season.
For veteran wide receiver Richie James, he knows it won’t be trick plays on a constant basis, but quarterback Patrick Mahomes sure makes it seem that way.
“He’s not going to take the easy throw,” James said. “He’s going to take the hardest throw, so when you get in the huddle, he’s saying, ‘everybody stay alive,’ like you said, and you better stay alive because that ball might be coming to you.”
While the Chiefs had fun, they were able to get back to business. James is coming off a 2022 campaign with 57 receptions for 569 yards and four touchdowns. Despite playing under two different offensive systems in his career in New York and San Francisco, the position itself isn’t different.
“I’ve got a chance to play in different offenses, so some of the things are similar, some things not,” James said. “But you know, you hear certain terminology, and I’m starting to get more comfortable as we go along in camp.”
It’s starting to feel like every year there’s competition in the wide receiver room, and this year is no different.
When hosting a training camp, competition is good, and with a wide receiver core that’s currently led by the sidelined Kadarius Toney, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Skyy Moore and Justin Watson, a lot of hype surrounds the unknown.
“It’s cool to watch them play and then it’s even better to, you know, like play with them,” James said. “You see, they have that dog mentality, that killer mentality, and it kind of makes you, you know, have that same mentality.”
The offensive line also got a makeover this season with free agent additions Donovan Smith and Jawaan Taylor. For the anchor, Creed Humphrey, he’s liking how the line is gelling together.
“Everybody’s been really eager to learn, everybody’s been really eager to, you know, grow together, build chemistry together, so it’s been really good,” Humphrey said. “You know, I say this all the time, when you got five guys up front who have the same mindset and everything like that, you know, it’s going to lead to good results.”
