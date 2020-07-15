As of Wednesday, the Chris Jones deal is signed, sealed and delivered.
The Kansas City Chiefs officially announced they have signed the Pro Bowl defensive tackle to an extension, reportedly for four years and $80 million. The deal includes $60 million guaranteed.
"I'd like to thank Chris and his representatives, Jason and Michael Katz for their efforts in getting this deal done," Chiefs general manager Brett Veach said in a release. "Chris is an elite defensive tackle in our league, and there is no better example of that than his impact in our Super Bowl LIV victory.
"He's a passionate player and guy who loves Kansas City. He wanted to be here with us, and it was a priority for us to keep him here. We're really excited to lock him up for years to come."
Jones has 33 sacks in 61 career games with 20 pass defenses and seven forced fumbles. The deal makes him the third highest-paid defensive lineman in football after being named to the Pro Bowl last season.
According to head coach Andy Reid, Jones' game is still being refined as he enters the first big deal of his career.
"Chris is a player that is full of positive energy, and that enthusiasm carries throughout our entire locker room," Reid said. "He has the ability to make plays up front for us, which we've all seen plenty of times over the last four years. He's come a long way since we drafted him and the best part is, he still has room to grow and learn. He's earned this recognition, and I'm happy for him and his family."
Jones’ signing completes a successful offseason for the defending Super Bowl champions, who were able to keep 20 of their 22 starters intact, and also signed quarterback Patrick Mahomes to a long-term deal which restructuring the contract of wide receiver Sammy Watkins.