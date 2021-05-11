There will be no shortage of talking points following the NFL’s release of the 2021 schedule Wednesday night.

The Kansas City Chiefs already know their opponents for their nine home games and eight road contests, though the team and league will unveil the full slate just less than two weeks after the draft.

The Chiefs will release its schedule beginning at 6:45 p.m. Wednesday on its social media channels. The NFL will unveil the full season schedule beginning at 7 p.m. on NFL Network, and three preseason opponents are expected to also be unveiled.

According to ESPN’s Mike Clay, the Chiefs have the eighth-toughest strength of schedule in 2021. This comes after five-straight AFC West titles, three-straight appearances in the AFC Championship and two-straight trips to the Super Bowl.

The schedule sets up for division winners to play the champions of the other three divisions from their conference, setting up a home game with the Bills (AFC East) and a road trip to the Titans (AFC South). The Chiefs will also face the AFC North, hosting champion Pittsburgh and Cleveland with road trips to Baltimore and Cincinnati.

Kansas City also draws the NFC East in 2021, earning visits from the Cowboys and Giants with trips to Washington and Philadelphia, Andy Reid’s first trip to his former home since his first year in Kansas City in 2013.

Along with home-and-homes with Denver, the Chargers and Raiders, the addition of a 17th game brings Green Bay to Kansas City.

The Chiefs will face seven playoff teams, which includes rematches with the Browns and Bills. Kansas City beat every team it played last year, splitting regular-season games with the raiders and Chargers while beating Tampa Bay in the regular season before a Super Bowl loss to the Bucs.

NFL.com ranks three of Kansas City’s games as its top 10 for the 2021 season, including at Baltimore and home against Buffalo and Green Bay, the top matchup of the year. Both teams were No. 1 seeds in last year’s playoffs and have played in the last two conference championships, and Patrick Mahomes has never faced off with Aaron Rodgers, although rumors continue to swirl about his unhappiness with the Packers.

The Chiefs and NFL alike plan for full stadiums this fall, with the Chiefs selling tickets to accommodate for 100% capacity beginning Thursday morning.

The 2021 NFL Kickoff Weekend will begin Thursday, Sept. 9, with the Bucs hosting the season opener against an opponent to be determined.

Super Bowl LVI is scheduled to be played on Sunday, Feb. 13, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California — home of the Los Angeles Chargers and Los Angeles Rams.