As noted since joining the league, the situation put forward by the Kansas City Chiefs was perfect for Patrick Mahomes as a rookie.

Draftees selected by the five-time defending AFC West champs now have the same luxury of joining a franchise primed to help young players succeed and win.

“(It’s a) world-class organization,” said former Missouri linebacker Nick Bolton, the team’s top pick of the 2021 draft in the second round, during a Zoom session with media members Friday. “These guys have been winning for a while. They did it before I even got here.

“Being in Missouri, watching these guys go out there and compete at a high level week-in and week-out — play good defense, play good special teams and be good on offense — it’s a blessing to be here.”

The six members of the draft class, who all have signed their rookie deals, as well as other undrafted free agents and invitees began rookie minicamp Friday in Kansas City. The three-day period kicks off a seven-week rookie development program and gives young players their first chance to impress and learn from coaches.

“I’m going to work my butt off making sure I’m doing all of the right things, showing them that I’m a loyal guy, I’m a team-first guy and just getting out there and competing,” said Creed Humphrey, a center drafted out of Oklahoma in the second round.

While acclimating to a new playbook and system, rookies also must begin to learn their newest teammates, most crucial at their position group. That’s already started with Bolton, who’s becoming acclimated with veteran linebacker Anthony Hitchens.

“I talked to Hitch — that’s one of my guys,” Bolton said.. “He was actually down in Dallas when I was down there. I texted him quite a bit; we talked a lot. I’m looking forward to building a relationship.”

Bolton mentioned having a relationship with Chiefs assistant special teams coach Andy Hill, who was on the staff at Mizzou at the same time as Bolton. Though there is comfort in his newest stop for his career, Bolton’s pushing himself during his first offseason as a pro.

“At the end of the day,” Bolton said, “I’m just trying to grow and learn the playbook. I’m not really trying to prove anything — just soak everything up and learn the basic fundamentals; how to practice and how to become a Kansas City Chief.”

It’s a tall task to learn either system for the Chiefs, whether it’s Steve Spagnuolo’s defense or the offensive system designed by head coach Andy Reid and coordinator Eric Bieniemy. Humphrey’s taking the opportunity to learn each spot on the offensive line and show he’s capable of competing for a starting role.

“It’s been fun getting in there and learning the playbook; I’m ready to keep learning it and getting everything down to a tee,” he said. “I’m just ready to come in and compete, whether it be center, guard, or tackle, I’m coming in here to compete and that’s all I know.”