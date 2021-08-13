For the first time in quite some time, there is plenty to watch aside from Patrick Mahomes when the Kansas City Chiefs take the field Saturday night.
Kansas City’s three-game preseason slate will kick off at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at San Francisco, giving new Chiefs their first chance to showcase themselves in Kansas City uniforms. From a reworked offensive line that will open with five new starters, a remade linebacking corps and other position battles near the bottom of the roster, that first chance to get game tape is here.
“It’s definitely going to be a special event,” said Trey Smith, a 2021 sixth-round pick out of Tennessee who will start at right guard. “At the end of the day, I’ve got to rely on my coaching and what I’ve learned here, and just apply it in the game, just use it in the live situation.”
Inside and outside of the organization, seeing a new O-line with Orlando Brown Jr., Joe Thuney and three draft picks from the last two years has been the biggest focal point of the first preseason game.
“That continuity, communication, working together through different works, functioning,” coach Andy Reid said when asked what he’ll hope to see from the group.
For Brown Jr., acquired via trade from the Ravens this offseason, it will serve as his first step into showing he can be the left tackle of the future with the Chiefs moving on from Eric Fisher.
“I’m just super excited to get out there and do my job to the best of my abilities,” Brown Jr. said. “It gives me an opportunity to showcase to the fans, to the organization, and all my teammates, just kind of what they got.”
With an offense that returns much of their other workhorses, aside from Sammy Watkins as wide receiver No. 2, the other areas of interest will be on the Chiefs’ top draft pick, linebacker Nick Bolton out of Mizzou. Having shown a knack to shut down the run in college and the ability to intercept passes during training camp, it serves as more than just an opportunity to take live reps but also live out a dream.
“(I’m a) Small town kid, I never thought this would happen,” Bolton said. “I’m excited. I kind of got the peewee butterflies.”
Other battles to watch throughout the preseason will come with the depth at defensive line and at cornerback, where players returning from injuries in Mike Hughes and Deandre Baker look to fortify their roster positions.
Reid said he expects the starters to play one quarter and each line of the depth chart to follow with one quarter each against the 49ers.
