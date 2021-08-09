The first game week of the season has finally arrived for the Kansas City Chiefs.
As they prepare for Saturday’s preseason opener, offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy said they’re looking to build a championship foundation in training camp. That was evident in smoldering heat Monday on a day when the Chiefs practiced methodical long drives.
“It’s hot, we’re tired, we’ve been beating up on each other for the past few weeks,” Bieniemy said, “but these are the days that you look back upon that help define the character of the team.”
The Chiefs began their third full week of training camp Monday at Missouri Western. With the preseason opener looming in just a few days’ time, the Chiefs are doing all they can to get ready.
It was another hot morning in St. Joe, but despite the heat, Bieniemy said his team will take any opportunity it can to prepare.
“That’s why I appreciate being out here and having these opportunities, to come and do this in training camp,” Bieniemy said, “because these are the days that help define those moments that build success later on in the season.”
Even though the heat makes practices difficult, Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman said this is when players have to give their best effort.
“When it’s hot, these are days you wanna be out there because it’s kind of the test to see where you’re at,” Hardman said. “Whenever you get a chance to go out there and work, you wanna go out there and get as much work as you can, so it’s the kind of day you gotta push through.”
Hardman is currently battling it out for the No. 2 wide receiver spot behind All-Pro receiver Tyreek Hill. While he’s positioned himself well in early camp, Hardman said he’s still focused on putting his best foot forward.
“I think I’m having a solid camp. Still a lot to improve on, which I’m trying to do each and every day,” Hardman said. “Things are coming easy, things are clicking. Hopefully just come out of this camp healthy, and when the season gets here, I’ll see where I’ll be at.”
Another positional battle to watch has been occurring on the Chiefs’ offensive line. Among the group, rookie Creed Humphrey has staked his claim for the starting job at center.
In his first NFL training camp, Humphrey said the heat adds another element to preparations.
“It was a hot day, it was fun,” Humphrey said. “We got to go out there and grind with each other, so I think people approached it the right way today, and I was excited about it.”
After being chosen out of Oklahoma in the second round of this year’s draft, Humphrey will make his professional debut Saturday. He said he’s excited for the opportunity.
“Finally getting in there and getting in a game situation with the team that I’ve been working with now for a couple of months,” Humphrey said, “so I’m really excited to get in there and get after it.”
As he’s grabbed a hold of a starting spot, Humphrey said he hopes to impress the coaches as much as possible and keep it
“I’m not a guy who necessarily wants to come in and just be a role player, I wanna be able to get out there and play the game,” Humphrey said. “I know that only comes if I prepare right and take every day the way I should take it, so that’s just what I’m trying to do right now, just keep working on my craft everyday and attack each day.”
The clock continues to tick down to week one, and as the Chiefs look to push for a third-straight AFC title, Bieniemy said the players need to continue giving their best effort every single play.
“If we can learn how to do that together, we’re gonna have an opportunity to accomplish a lot of great things,” Bieniemy said. “That’s what I appreciate about today and days like this, because more than anything, it ain’t necessarily about how many points you score. You wanna find out who’s all in.”
The Chiefs will be back on the field at Missouri Western Tuesday morning, as they prepare for their preseason opener Saturday night on the road against the 49ers. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.
