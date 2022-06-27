The Kansas City Chiefs will showcase a revamped offense this season, after some notable faces will not be lined up alongside Patrick Mahomes II and company.
The Chiefs leave behind a 2021-22 offensive campaign that produced the fourth most points in the league. This is considered no surprise, with a dynamic trio of Mahomes, Travis Kelce, and Tyreek Hill.
Now, only two remain of the trio, as Hill, a six-time Pro Bowl wide receiver, was traded to the Miami Dolphins for five draft picks. Mahomes targeted either Kelce or wide receiver Tyreek Hill for 45% of his completions and 50% of his yards and touchdowns in his four years as a starter.
With a gaping hole left from Hill, the Chiefs began their search for a replacement. Hill led the team in 2021 in receptions (111), targets (159), receiving yards (1,239), and tied for the most touchdowns (9).
So, how do the Chiefs replace such a valuable asset? Well, one way is to bring former Green Bay Packer, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, onto the offense. Valdes-Scantling felt like he was put “in a box” with his former team, but the Chiefs expect him to be more of a force.
“We're not going to put him into a box here,” Wide receiver coach Joe Bleymaier said.
“We’ll see what he can do, and how he kind of writes his place here with us, without putting him in a box.”
The former Packer signed a three-year, $30 million contract in March. With him being 27 years old, Valdes-Scantling knows the ins and outs of an NFL team. He’s been described as being the epitome of a professional.
Valdes-Scantling isn’t the only newcomer in the wide receiver room, as former Pittsburgh Steeler, and Pro Bowler, JuJu Smith-Schuster was signed this offseason.
Smith-Schuster only played five games in 2021-22 due to a shoulder injury, resulting in surgery, in Week 5 against the Denver Broncos. However, in 2020, his most recent year, the six year wideout had 831 receiving yards and nine touchdowns.
There was more to filling the receiver position than shopping around the league. The Chiefs used a second round pick in 2022 to secure Skyy Moore. Moore, at 5’ 10”, 195-pounds, boasts a smaller frame than free-agent additions Smith-Schuster and Valdes-Scantling, allowing him to be used in different ways.
The addition of these newcomers cannot be expected to individually replace Hill, but coming together, they have the potential to do some damage.
“The collective, and the guys we brought in just starting from scratch, teaching everybody what we do and how we do it,” Bleymaier said. “Then really, I think, kind of the story is still to be written about how we fill that gap.
We’ll try to emphasize each of the guys’ strengths and let them kind of write how they fit into the roles and where the offense goes from there.”
As for returners, Mahomes looks to continue his impressive young career. He ranked in the top five in passing yards (4,839), passing touchdowns (37), and QBR (62.2).
Mahomes did finish the 2021 season strong with just three interceptions in his final nine games and having 18 touchdowns during the stretch. The Chiefs went 8-1 in those final nine and won their sixth consecutive AFC West title in the process.
As for what Mahomes will do with his new receiving core, he’s expecting it to be the most diverse it has been in awhile, and that’s saying something coming from the leader of a Andy Reid offense.
"That's what you're going to see with this offense this year,'' Mahomes said. "It's going to be everybody. It's not all going to be one guy. Obviously [Travis Kelce] is still going to get a lot of completions, a lot of yards but the whole receiving room is going to have big days and that can be something we use to our advantage.''
The three time All-Pro tight end, Travis Kelce, is returning for his 10th season with the
Chiefs. The 32-year-old ranked second in the league in receptions (92), receiving yards (1,125), and tied first for touchdowns (9) among his position.
As for players in the back field, Clyde Edwards-Helaire returns for his third year after rushing for 517 yards and four touchdowns. Now, he’ll be joined by another newcomer.
Former Tampa Bay Buccaneer running back, and former Super Bowl champion Ronald Jones, signed a one-year, $1.5 million deal with the Chiefs in March.
Last season, Jones rushed for 428 yards, with four touchdowns. While limited, Jones has shown the skillset to be dangerous when lined out wide. He’s expecting to get increased opportunities with his time in Kansas City.
Last season, the Chiefs had three backs that took at least 50 carries in the regular season. These included Darrel Williams (144), Edwards-Helaire (119), and Derrick Gore (51).
Now, it’ll be a three headed beast of Edwards-Helaire, Jones, and recently re-signed 30-year-old Jerick McKinnon.
“Well, it’s a long season. You know, pre-season included, could go like 24 games. It’s going to take more than just one guy,” Jones said. “You know, I think that’s what I’ve been looking forward to. Yeah, a 1-2-3 punch, if you will.”
The Chiefs also drafted Darian Kinnard (tackle) and Isaih Pacheco (running back).
