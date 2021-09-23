Sunday’s trip to Baltimore didn’t turn out as planned for the Kansas City Chiefs.
Offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy said the team has used the week as a chance to learning from the outcome.
“Sometimes without any bad luck, we wouldn’t have any good luck at all,” Bieniemy said. “Sometimes you need to be humbled.”
A series of mistakes led to the Chiefs blowing an 11-point fourth quarter lead to the Ravens Sunday night, including a pair of untimely turnovers from Patrick Mahomes and Clyde Edwards-Helaire.
“We gotta do a better job of taking care of the football,” Bieniemy said. “Nobody goes out there to intentionally fumble the ball. Nobody goes out there to intentionally throw an interception, but those are things that we can’t take for granted in those defining moments.”
As they get into divisional play this week, the Chiefs are focused on putting mistakes behind them and improving as they get deeper into the season.
A former running back himself, Bieniemy said he offered consolation to Edwards-Helaire after his fumble on the Chiefs’ last drive of the game. Bieniemy said he expects the second-year back to bounce back from this experience.
“When it’s all said and done with, Clyde will learn from this,” Bieniemy said. “Clyde’s a tremendous football player, he’s a great kid and we’re looking forward to him helping us to win more games than we ever could’ve imagined.”
On the defensive side of the ball, the Chiefs haven’t had the amount of success that was expected throughout the first two weeks.
Defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo said he hopes his unit can turn it around as the season goes on.
“I’ve been down this road before and it didn’t get turned around, so I know what that feels like,” Spagnuolo said. “There’s experience there both ways, good and bad. I do think we have the right group of men to head in that direction.”
Not counting the drive in which the Ravens kneeled out the clock to end the game, the Chiefs defense surrendered touchdowns in three of the Ravens’ four drives in the second half.
One area where the Chiefs are getting particularly beat is on the ground. The Ravens rushed for 251 yards and three touchdowns Sunday, including 107 yards and two touchdowns from quarterback Lamar Jackson.
Chiefs linebacker Anthony Hitchens said he and the rest of the defense are working to improve against the run, as the Chiefs' rush defense ranks last in the NFL.
“That’s what teams are deciding to do and the only thing we can do right now is try to get better at it,” Hitchens said. “Obviously, we haven’t been playing our best in our run defense, but we haven’t in years past and we flipped it around, so it’s just going to be another challenge for us.”
Despite their underwhelming performance through the first two weeks, Hitchens said the team is still confident moving forward in the season.
“There’s a lot of people that wanna write stuff and talk about the season already, and it’s only week two, so we’re just chasing improvement,” Hitchens said. “Just trying to get better in every aspect. Individually and as a group.”
With divisional action beginning this weekend against the Chargers, Bieniemy said the team is still focused on achieving its goals.
“Now our job is to make sure we’re focused on the prize,” Bieniemy said. “The prize has always been to win the AFC West, and the only way we can get that done, we have to take care of business this up and coming weekend.”
The Chiefs host the Chargers on Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium. Kickoff is set for noon.
