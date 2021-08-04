Even at the top of their crafts, the greatest find ways to never settle.
So is the case with two Kansas City Chiefs at training camp in St. Joseph, often battling against one another.
Tight end Travis Kelce missed multiple practices, the only tight end with five 1,000-yard seasons, all of them coming in consecutive years, has returned to camp in stellar form. That continued in the second day of padded practices on Wednesday, even telling reporters that he feels great after hip and back stiffness.
“I don’t know if you saw me out there, but I’m rolling,” he joked.
With the season more than a month away, a spot in the Madden 99 club already in hand and all the experience a player in his position could ask for, he still found himself Wednesday asking head coach Andy Reid for more reps.
“I need to get better,” Kelce pleaded. “I need to get more reps out here. I’m already three days behind because my back tightened up on me. I’m a couple days behind and I’ve got to get my reps in.”
But there isn’t much in his offensive game that seems lacking, as his connection with Mahomes, his hands and his routes have all shined in his time on the field.
In a big-play offense, Kelce is wanting to spend his time instead paving the way for his running backs. Kelce’s been graded as the best tight end by Pro Football Focus but has graded below average in run blocking.
“I always have to be better in the run game — be more accountable in the run game,” Kelce said.
As Kelce continues to challenge himself, defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo still sees the same mentality from his leader.
Tyrann Mathieu has arguably earned the title of the game’s best safety, showing the ability to force a turnover or game-changing play on every inch of the field. In practice, though, Spagnuolo sees a guy always trying to put himself at a disadvantage.
“He wants a challenge. He embraces a challenge. … He’s one of those elite players — they challenge themselves,” Spagnuolo said. “Sometimes I swear he waits a little bit, lets the receiver beat him and then plays catch up because that’s challenging for him.
“Because he’s like that and embraces it, you see … more guys doing it. Players tend to respond better to players than some old guy telling him to do it,” he said jokingly.
Injury notes
After leaving Tuesday’s practice with knee tendinitis, Tyreek Hill didn’t practice Wednesday and got his work done in the medical tent. Deandre Baker missed his first session of camp coming off last year’s season-ending leg injury, as Reid indicated Tuesday he was battling fatigue.
Juan Thonrhill (groin) and Nick Keizer (back) were held out while Mike Remmers (back) was not in attendance.
Anthony Hitchens practiced in some team periods after being limited with a hamstring much of the first week. Charvarius Ward (eye) also returned to practice, as did Darwin Thompson for his first practice of camp after going on the COVID-19/Reserve list.
Willie Gay Jr. left practice early and is in the concussion protocol. Alex Okafor departed practice with a hamstring injury.
