Patrick Mahomes completed 17 of 23 passes for 173 yards in the first half to lead Kansas City to a 21-12 halftime lead over the Buffalo Bills in Sunday's AFC Championship at Arrowhead Stadium.

The Bills jumped out to a 3-0 lead on the opening drive after a 51-yard field goal by Tyler Bass, the longest postseason kick in Arrowhead Stadium history.

Later in the first quarter, Chiefs receiver Mecole Hardman muffed a punt inside the Chiefs' 5 that set up a touchdown on a throw from Josh Allen to Dawson Knox. That pushed the lead to 9-0.

Kansas City converted a fourth-and-1 late in the first quarter on a throw from Patrick Mahomes to Darrel Williams. Mahomes then found Hardman for a 3-yard touchdown pass to cut the deficit to 9-7.

Buffalo was forced to put on its next drive, and a 50-yard run by Mecole Hardman led to a 6-yard touchdown run for Williams, giving Kansas City a 14-9 lead.

Kansas City added another touchdown in the second quarter on a 1-yard rush by Clyde Edwards-Helaire to lead 21-9.

Buffalo added a late field goal to make the score 21-12 at halftime.

The winner advances to face Tampa Bay in Super Bowl LV on Feb. 7 in Tampa Bay.

The game is currently airing on CBS 30 KCJO.