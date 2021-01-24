Bills Chiefs Football

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes throws a pass during the first half of the AFC championship NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo.

 Associated Press

Patrick Mahomes completed 17 of 23 passes for 173 yards in the first half to lead Kansas City to a 21-12 halftime lead over the Buffalo Bills in Sunday's AFC Championship at Arrowhead Stadium.

The Bills jumped out to a 3-0 lead on the opening drive after a 51-yard field goal by Tyler Bass, the longest postseason kick in Arrowhead Stadium history.

Later in the first quarter, Chiefs receiver Mecole Hardman muffed a punt inside the Chiefs' 5 that set up a touchdown on a throw from Josh Allen to Dawson Knox. That pushed the lead to 9-0.

Kansas City converted a fourth-and-1 late in the first quarter on a throw from Patrick Mahomes to Darrel Williams. Mahomes then found Hardman for a 3-yard touchdown pass to cut the deficit to 9-7.

Buffalo was forced to put on its next drive, and a 50-yard run by Mecole Hardman led to a 6-yard touchdown run for Williams, giving Kansas City a 14-9 lead.

Kansas City added another touchdown in the second quarter on a 1-yard rush by Clyde Edwards-Helaire to lead 21-9.

Buffalo added a late field goal to make the score 21-12 at halftime.

The winner advances to face Tampa Bay in Super Bowl LV on Feb. 7 in Tampa Bay.

The game is currently airing on CBS 30 KCJO.

Brandon Zenner can be reached at brandon.zenner@newspressnow.com. Follow him on Twitter: @NPNowZenner.