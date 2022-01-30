KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Patrick Mahomes has thrown three touchdown passes to three different receivers to give Kansas City a 21-10 lead over Cincinnati at halftime of the AFC Championship game at Arrowhead Stadium.
The Chiefs opened the game with an 11-play, 84-yard drive that saw Mahomes extend a play and find Tyreek Hill in the back of the end zone for a 10-yard touchdown and 7-0 lead.
The Bengals came back and reached the red zone after a 23-yard run by Joe Mixon. Rashad Fenton and Charvarius Ward broke up passes on second and third down, forcing a 32-yard field goal by Evan McPherson.
Mecole Hardman caught a pass for 44 yards the next play to end the first quarter before Mahomes displayed magic on third-and-2 from the 5-yard line. He evaded two potential sacks and rolled out to his right, lofting a pass to Travis Kelce for a 14-3 lead early in the second quarter.
The Chiefs very next drive saw Mahomes throw his third touchdown pass thanks to a fingertip snag by Hardman from 3 yards out, making it 21-3 with five minutes left in the half.
The Bengals found the end zone for the first time in response as Joe Burrow checked down a pass to Samaje Perine, who went 41 yards for a touchdown.
Mahomes has completed 18 of 21 passes for 220 yards and three touchdowns. His 11 touchdown passes in these playoffs ties a record for a single postseason.
