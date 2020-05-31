All eyes are on Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker this offseason.
With the Chiefs releasing punter Dustin Colquitt in late April, Butker now adjusts to a new role on and off the field.
“Now that Dustin’s no longer here unfortunately, I’m kind of the leader and I’m the one teaching them about the holding stuff,” Butker said. “Dustin was able to share a ton of information with me and now kind of going on year four I’m gonna have to be the leader now and help those guys out.”
Butker said he’ll miss the relationship he formed with Colquitt, a 15-year veteran in Kansas City.
“Dustin was definitely a leader when I got to the Chiefs.” Butker said. “He was able to guide me and you talked about the caddy to golfer relationship. I’d go out there on really windy days and sometimes I’d have an awful warmup off of the sticks and then Dustin would make some changes with the hold and I’d be kicking the ball straight and making them.”
As Butker reflects on his time with the Chiefs since joining in the early 2017 season, he declared this is his ‘best offseason yet.’
Steadily improving in his three years with the club, Butker led the NFL in field goals made last season.
Butker credits his relationship with Colquitt for helping him thrive in unique ways.
“He was definitely the jokester on the team,” Butker recalled. “Even though he was 34, 35, 36 years old, 15 years in the league he was able to keep a really good mood in the locker room. Especially for me when I got here in 2017 as a rookie I was super serious, very focused. Which I’m glad that’s part of my personality, but away from the field he was able to get me to relax a little bit and I think that was awesome mentally for me.”
Butker said he’s been working with strength coaches to lose body fat, and he feels more “explosive’ than ever in 2020.
But a new vacancy also needs to be filled for Butker this season: a placeholder, which was formerly the task of Colquitt.
Second-year punter Tyler Newsome and undrafted rookie punter Tommy Townsend now vie for the job.
Butker added that the trio has spent quality time this offseason.
“We’ve been getting together six days a week, and number one, building that relationship, building the bond because you have to be close.” Butker said. “You’re going to be kicking game winning kicks together and you have to be able to trust the other person.”
In the coming months, Butker knows a lot is on he line, as the Newsome and Townsend battle it out for the starting punter position.
“From there, just trying to figure out the communication for the ball lean, for the laces, for how their hand is out when they call for the ball from James [Winchester]. There’s just so many small things that you have to perfect. There are so many guys that can do my job, that can hold the ball but how well can you do it? Can you do it at an elite level?”
As he enters his fourth season in the NFL, Butker will be joined by his newfound leadership and veteran presence on the squad.