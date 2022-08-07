The Kansas City Chiefs offense was a little on the sloppy side during Sunday’s training camp practice with the team just five weeks away from Week 1.

During 11-on-11, the first-team offense had three straight offensive plays blown dead due to false start penalties, a stretch of mishaps that haven’t been seen in training camp until then. It was sort of uncharacteristic for a team that has nine returning players on offense. Offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy said the team had a good day, but that there was a life lesson attachment to this particular practice.


