The Kansas City Chiefs offense was a little on the sloppy side during Sunday’s training camp practice with the team just five weeks away from Week 1.
During 11-on-11, the first-team offense had three straight offensive plays blown dead due to false start penalties, a stretch of mishaps that haven’t been seen in training camp until then. It was sort of uncharacteristic for a team that has nine returning players on offense. Offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy said the team had a good day, but that there was a life lesson attachment to this particular practice.
"We just didn't execute, we had false starts. Guys can't jump offsides. That's part of the business. For whatever reason, it happened. We keep it moving,” Bieniemy said. “One of the lessons that we need to learn, once we get on that tape, is understand that things happen in life. Meaning, not every play is going to be your best play. How you respond tells you what type of character you have.”
Bieniemy credited the defense on a good day of practice. The Chiefs defense will look to improve upon the run defense as they ranked second to last in the NFL in yards per carry allowed. Fifth-year defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi, who re-signed on a one-year deal with Kansas City in March, is expected to be a part of an improved run-stuffing defensive front.
“What I'm saying is, we're in a good spot right now, but there's always room for improvement. We always try to get better than yesterday, so I feel like we're going in the right direction,” said Nnadi.
Linebacker Nick Bolton returns for his second year with Kansas City after being drafted in the second round and exceeding expectations. Bolton spoke after practice on Sunday, iterating that working through the dog days of summer is bringing the defense closer, but they still have a ways to go.
“I’m kind of proud of where we’re at. We had a good today, but we’re not where we want to be still, so we’re working every day to try to get better,” said Bolton.
