The Kansas City Chiefs already have clinched a playoff berth, and they’re currently sitting at the top of the AFC. But the Chiefs are looking for more than just wins as they head into the postseason — they’re looking for rhythm on both sides of the ball.

“I think you always want to carry momentum into the playoffs,” Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy said. “It gives you that boost, it gives you that energy.”

The Chiefs offense has been building that rhythm all season. Heading into Week 16, the Chiefs rank at the top of the NFL in total yards per game and passing yards per game. The Chiefs also are tied with the Tennessee Titans for the most points per game in the league.

“It gives your team and the coaching staff confidence to know that you can go out and give yourself a chance each and every week to pursue your dream," Bieniemy said.

As good as the Chiefs are in the passing game, the rushing offense hasn’t quite measured up to those standards. KC is averaging over 116 yards per game on the ground, good for 14th in the league and above average.

The Chiefs have gotten solid production out of rookie running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire, but he will miss the remainder of the season with a lower body injury. That means veteran Le’Veon Bell, a midseason pickup, will be taking up the feature role.

Bieniemy said the two-time All-Pro has what it takes to return to his former glory in the Chiefs offense.

“He’s smart, he’s intelligent, he takes the game home, he’s a football junkie, he just gets it,” Bieniemy said. “On top of that, he’s always asking questions because he wants to know exactly what to do and how to do it the right way… He just wants to go out there and be the very best that he can to help us to be the most productive team that we can be.”

Bieniemy, a former All-American running back himself, has coached his fair share of good backs over the years, including Adrian Peterson, Maurice Jones-Drew and Jamaal Charles. He said Bell has similarities with those backs.

“One thing they all have, they have that determination to be the very best that they can be,” Bieniemy said. “Those guys had that determined attitude and that determined mindset to make sure they were dotting the I’s and crossing the T’s and understanding that, ‘Hey, I cannot take anything for granted when put in this position.'”

On the defensive side, defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo said the Chiefs still need to get into the rhythm that they need for the playoffs.

“I felt like there was a lot of really good, productive downs against the Saints, and yet, there’s an explosive play here and a redzone non-stop there,” he said. “If we can find consistency in our good play, I think our guys will all feel a lot better.”

With the Chiefs down defensive signal-caller Anthony Hitchens due to COVID-19 in addition to linebacker Damien Wilson, Spagnuolo said the versatility of some of the Chiefs defenders, such as Tyrann Mathieu and Daniel Sorensen, sets them up for success.

But Spagnuolo said the Chiefs still have a little bit to go before they get back to their championship level from a year ago, although they are getting close.

“We’re starting to find a little consistency on third down. I thought the guys played the run real well last week against a really good back and a really good offensive line,” he said. “If we could find some consistency in situational football, in the way we plan and the way we finish games, I think all of us would feel a little bit better about where we’re headed.”

As the Chiefs get set to host the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, Spagnuolo emphasized that the Chiefs don’t want to get ahead of themselves — they need to keep building themselves up to the level they say they need to be to compete in the postseason.

“This is not a trial run to find out what we got, this is go try to beat the Atlanta Falcons. This game is important,” he said. “You win games in December, in my opinion, by playing good defense, and we want to find the consistency in playing good defense for four quarters. That’s what we’re chasing.”

The Chiefs can clinch the top seed in the AFC with a win over Atlanta. The game kicks off Sunday at noon at Arrowhead Stadium.