The Kansas City Chiefs only have a few days of full-pad practices under their belt as of Monday morning, and defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo says he’s just now able to fully evaluate his players.

“I’m big on making the assessments in full pads,” Spagnuolo said.

Those assessments will be needed on a number of new and returning faces in the Chiefs defense.

Some notable additions this season are defensive lineman Breeland Speaks, the Chiefs’ former second-round pick who missed all of the 2019 season due to injury, and safety Tedric Thompson, who signed with the Chiefs after being a starter for the Seattle Seahawks.

Spagnuolo said he’s been impressed with Thompson, but he still needs a little more time.

“The one thing we got to do is get Tedric with the first group so we can see how he functions with those guys,” Spagnuolo said. “It's unfair sometimes with guys who don't know the system just like you don't, but he's working hard.”

As far as Speaks, Spagnuolo said he’ll be a welcome addition to what the team built last year.

“It's good to have Breeland back,” Spagnuolo said. “Gives us another body, another option out there, and he's working hard. He really is."

Rookies will figure into the Chiefs defense this season, according to Spagnuolo. Linebacker Willie Gay and cornerback L’Jarius Sneed are two names mentioned.

“Both guys working hard, I’m hopeful for both of them,” Spagnuolo said. “Mentally, both those guys are doing a really good job of keeping their heads in the playbook, and they pick things up and have some what I call ‘football get it.’”

The Chiefs have a lot of depth at the defensive end position, including newcomer Taco Charlton, Spagnuolo said the competition is good for the team.

“We’ll see how it all shakes out,” Spagnuolo said. “Andy says it all the time and I just repeat it, anytime you can get a lot of competition at one spot, that’s good for us.”

The Chiefs will open their season Thursday, Sept. 10 as they host the Houston Texans.