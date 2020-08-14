As the Kansas City Chiefs got back on the field for the first padded practice of Training Camp on Friday, head coach Andy Reid said he was just happy to have his guys back.
“These guys have worked extremely hard. They came out today and worked extremely hard with the pads on and with some heat out there, and I'm proud of them for that,” Reid said. “Their attitude obviously is important, and they've got a good one right now.”
Taking the field with the Chiefs were new additions, one of which was safety Tedric Thompson, who was a former starter with the Seattle Seahawks.
“We think (Thompson) is a good football player,” Reid said. “He’s got good tape that we can evaluate, it’s just a matter of getting everything down to where he feels comfortable with it.”
Another newcomer is rookie running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire. Reid said he’s been working with the first team offense and will fit right in.
“That’s valuable work for (Edwards-Helaire),” Reid said. “Is everything perfect? No, not right now, but he’s working like crazy to get it there.”
Returning as a Chiefs veteran is tight end Travis Kelce, who is fresh off a four-year, $57 million extension tying him to Kansas City for the next six seasons.
“Kansas City, I love you, and I’m thankful I’m going to be here for the next six years,” Kelce said.
As far as on the field, Kelce said at this stage, the Chiefs offense is just getting back into the swing of things rather than getting creative.
“Right now, we’re in the beginning stages of camp, so we’re just running some of the installs that are kind of like the base packages,” Kelce said. “The skill outside at receiver, at running back, it’s second to none. That gives the coaches freedom.”
On the defensive side, safety Tyrann Mathieu said without having a spring to prepare for the season, the defense will face some difficulty returning to its level from a season ago, but going up against their star-studded offense can help.
“There’s a lot of things that I can do on the defensive side that I can’t do with Patrick Mahomes,” Mathieu said. “Just having that kind of understanding, I think it helps me play faster. It helps all of us play faster on the defense.”
As the Chiefs continue preparing for the upcoming season, Mathieu said he knows personally that their squad will be working hard.
“It’s my third organization, I don’t think anybody works as hard as Andy Reid,” Mathieu said.
The Chiefs kick off their season Thursday, Sept. 10 against the Houston Texans.