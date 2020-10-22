The Kansas City Chiefs have beaten the Denver Broncos each of their last nine meetings, but the team said that doesn’t distract them.

“Until you just told me there were nine wins in a row,” defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo said, “I would not have known that.”

The Chiefs and Broncos will face again Sunday afternoon in Denver. The Broncos are looking for their first win over the reigning Super Bowl champs since September of 2015.

“We don’t really talk about that at all actually, against any team rather. We could win 20 straight, I think it’s all about the next game,” Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu said. “How can we transition from one game to the next, whether it was a bad or a good game? How can we learn from it, improve from it, and then move to the next game?”

“The way we operate defensively is every game sits on its own,” Spagnuolo said. “We wouldn’t gain anything by knowing we had beaten them nine in a row. I think we’re just gonna worry about this coming game on Sunday and hope that we can get another one. That’s the goal.”

The Broncos are sitting on a record of 2-3 coming into week seven, and are coming off a win against the New England Patriots over the weekend.

Denver has struggled with injuries in the early weeks of the season, losing key contributors on both sides of the ball, including quarterback Drew Lock, tight end Noah Fant, running backs Phillip Lindsay and Melvin Gordon and defensive end Bradley Chubb.

Lock, Lindsay and Chubb were able to return for Sunday’s win over New England.

“It looked pretty smooth and kind of clicking on all cylinders this past game against New England,” Spagnuolo said. “They got the quarterback back, we anticipate them getting the tight end back, maybe both running backs… My guess is they’re pretty confident right now, so I think we’re going to see a good football team.”

The Chiefs are facing injury troubles, as well, particularly on the offensive line. Tackle Mitchell Schwartz is on track to miss his second-consecutive game Sunday, and guard Kelechi Osemele was placed on injured reserve earlier in the week.

Despite the moving parts, the Chiefs’ line put up arguably its best performance of the season Monday against the Buffalo Bills, as the Chiefs ran for 245 yards. Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy said he wasn’t surprised by the performance.

“We take a tremendous amount of pride in making sure that the next man is ready. So when it happens, it’s not a panic,” Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy said. “You never want to see any of your players get hurt or go down, but when it does happen, the next man is up, and he has to go in there and perform up to the level that we’re expecting him to.”

Chiefs offensive line coach Andy Heck said a lot of guys were forced to play positions they hadn’t practiced in all week, but he’s happy with the versatility his line showed.

“We feel comfortable that guys are going in, whether they’re reaching right, reaching left, playing a right-handed stance or a left-handed stance, doesn’t really matter,” Heck said. “These guys have done this stuff before, so we don’t skip a beat.”

Heck praised the abilities of Mike Remmers and Daniel Kilgore to step in for Schwartz and center Austin Reiter, respectively, saying the team’s depth at each offensive line position helped it turn in one of its best performances of the year.

“We preach this all the time, what makes that happen is your preparation,” Heck said. “You prepare to win, and I thought they had particularly good preparation that week from top to bottom.”

As the Chiefs get ready for Sunday’s matchup with Denver, Bieniemy said it’s all about generating consistent success at each position.

“Now we got to go to Denver and play against a young, up-and-coming defensive line group that’s playing some pretty good ball up front,” Bieniemy said. “One thing that our guys got to do is just make sure that last week was last week. What we did is gone. Now, it’s time to flip the page and move on to the next chapter.”

The Chiefs will face the Broncos in Denver Sunday at 3:25 p.m.