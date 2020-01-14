Chiefs rookies Juan Thornhill and Mecole Hardman earned postseason honors Tuesday as part of the Pro Football Writers of America’s All-Rookie team.
Hardman is kick returner on the rookie team, the same position he earned All-AFC honors for on Monday. He was also named a second-team All-Pro returner.
Thornhill garnered the honors at safety next to Green Bay’s Darnell Savage.
Hardman ranked second among all rookies with a 26.1-yard average on kick returns, including a Week 17 return for a score. Only Washington’s Steven Sims also returned a kickoff for a touchdown.
Thornhill finished the season with 57 combined tackles and three interceptions. He yielded a passer rating of just 69.9, the top mark among all rookie safeties. He’s the first Chiefs defensive player to earn recognition on the team since cornerback Marcus Peters in 2016.
Thornhill, who suffered a torn ACL in the Week 17 win against the Chargers, posted a photo on Instragam from Dallas on Tuesday after undergoing surgery.
The Chiefs also earned two rookie honors in 2017 thanks to Kareem Hunt and Harrison Butker.
A Chiefs rookie has won a return specialist spot on the team in three of the past five seasons under special teams coordinator Dave Toub. De’Anthony Thomas earned recognition at punt returner in 2014 while Tremon Smith won the kick returner spot that season. Tyreek Hill earned three spots on the All-Rookie team in 2016 at kick returner, punt returner and special teams player.
San Francisco defensive Joey Bosa was named the rookie of the year and defensive rookie of the year, while Oakland tailback Josh Jacobs took home offensive honors.
Kansas State grad Dalton Risner earned a spot at guard for the Broncos.
Kansas City will resume practice for the AFC Championship on Wednesday before Sunday’s 2:05 p.m. kickoff against Tennessee.