Kansas City Chiefs starting right guard Laurent Dunvernay-Tardif has opted out of the 2020 NFL season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
He is the first NFL player to opt out of the upcoming season.
After starting in the Super Bowl 54 win, he will instead stay on the frontlines and remain in Canada, working at a long-term care facility in the fight against the coronavirus.
“This is one of the most difficult decisions I have had to make in my life but I must follow my convictions and do what I believe is right for me personally,” he wrote in a Twitter announcement Friday night.
The Chiefs are scheduled to have the rest of their team arrive for COVID-19 testing Saturday before the full start of training camp.
Duvernay-Tardif, 29, is the first active player to graduate from medical school. With time restraints preventing him for a residency program, he’s been working as a hospital assistant in the aftermath of COVID-19.
Duvernay-Tardif, who has started the past five season, has also served on the NFLPA’s task force on the pandemic, along with experts who study epidemiology and public health.
Duvernay-Tardif said the decision has nothing to do with the protocols the league has put into place to protect the players. He added that he believes the Chiefs’ medical staff has put together “a strong plan to minimize the health risks associated with COVID-19,” although some risks remain.
“Being at the frontline during this offseason has given me a different perspective on this pandemic and the stress it puts on individuals and our health care system,” he wrote. “I cannot allow myself to potentially transmit the virus in our communities simply to play the sport that I love.
“If I am to take risks, I will do it caring for patients.”
He was set to make $2.75 million this year and will instead receive a $150,000 salary advance. His contract will void after the 2020 season following a restructure earlier this year.
The Chiefs now must replace two offensive line starters from last year’s championship game, including Steve Wisniewski.
Duvernay-Tardif was drafted by the Chiefs in the sixth round of the 2014 NFL Draft. He’s been the starter at the right guard position since 2015 when he first started 13 games at the position