Every July for the past decade, the Kansas City Chiefs became accustomed to life away from home at Scanlon Hall at Missouri Western.
They now embark on their home stadium in a way they’ve never seen before for a training camp unlike any other.
The Chiefs provided a behind-the-scenes glance on YouTube showcasing the new COVID-19 health and safety protocols that comprise their Infectious Disease Emergency Response plan, which had to be approved by the NFL and players’ union.
“You have to imagine, when we took this project on we sat down and figured it out on paper then started to implement it,” said Rick Burkholder, vice president of sports medicine and performance, in a tour of the facility with president Mark Donovan. “We take the 80 pages of protocol and narrow it down specifically for Arrowhead, specific for our practice facility. We certainly don’t want any of our players, coaches or staff getting ill, and we’re gonna do everything we can to try and avoid that.”
Meetings and practices usually take place at the University of Kansas Health System Training Complex, just opposite of the parking lot from Arrowhead Stadium. To accommodate social distancing guidelines, camp is instead heading to the game day site.
The team will arrive in the players’ parking lot outside the stadium, checking in to receive a badge and contact tracer that senses contact within 10 feet and tracks a person’s time within six feet on another individual. All members take a health questionnaire on a phone app and will undergo PCR testing via a nasal swab every day for the first two weeks.
Rather than using one locker room, the team is divided up into multiple rooms in the basement of the facility. Defensive backs and linebackers share the visiting locker room, with the defensive line in the visiting coaches locker room. There’s a separate room for quarterbacks, and the offense uses the home locker room.
Between every locker is plexiglass and an empty locker to create social distancing capabilities.
"You actually literally see all these glass dividers," Chiefs right tackle Mitchell Schwartz told media members Thursday. "That's the stark reminder that's going to be there every day for how important this is."
The facility will be cleaned at a minimum of three times daily.
The players will use the club level for meeting spaces, with chairs sitting six feet apart. The largest event space can seat 97 players and coaches. The Chiefs' position groups will use game-day suites for breakout sessions.
“We were so used to going up to St. Joseph and having it turn-key for us,” director of team operations Mitch Reynolds said. “It was kind of a scramble to get it set up here, but overcome some adversity … and were able to get it done.”
The team will still hold practice at their usual facility, utilizing golf carts to cross campus and get around Arrowhead efficiently. One-way signs are even placed throughout the concourse to prevent any accidents.
“Adapt and overcome,” Donovan said.
“Find a way to get it done,” Reynolds added. “That’s the name of the game.”