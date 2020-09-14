The Chiefs make the their first trek of the season this week as they jet off to face the Los Angeles Chargers come Sunday.

Despite Kansas City’s 1-0 start with a win over the Houston Texans, head coach Andy Reid knows there’s room for improvement in Week 2.

“Without the preseason games, we’re coming out with a lot of stuff we can work on, the players know it,” Reid said. “They’ve seen the tape now, and they know what they need to go back and take care of and so our guys are pretty upfront with all that and they’re honest on how they evaluate themselves.”

Kansas City doesn’t return to practice until Wednesday, but Reid highlighted new addition Kelechi Osemele, who stood out as a difference maker in the team’s season opener victory.

Reid said Osemele matches the same energy as Andrew Wylie on the offensive line, as well as Laurent Duvernay-Tardif, who chose to opt out this season.

“He plays aggressive and you have to love that,” Reid said. “He’s going to bring it to you every down and it’s going to be aggressive and he’s going to do it to the whistle and that whole thing. So, I appreciate that. I think you’ve got to have that up front and it’s a good tempo setter.”

With the start of the 2020 NFL season comes unique challenges as teams learn to compete amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Reid addressed Kansas City’s approach on the road, saying the Chiefs will not leave the team hotel one they’re in Los Angeles.

“We’ll leave a little bit later, get to the hotel a little bit later, and then we won’t have the individual meetings we normally have out there,” Reid said. “So, we’ll spend a little bit more time here with our morning meetings and get those done.”

With the Los Angeles Rams debuting SoFi Stadium on Sunday night, the Chiefs had a chance to check out their new playing field against their first AFC West foe of the season.

That includes no fans in the stands due to COVID-19 restrictions.

“We got a little bit of a jump start on it. The thing that jumps out at you is, I mean it was the sound there. There’s that percussion that takes place in the stadium. You heard the ball hit the goal post and you can hear it on TV and as loud as can be and you can hear players talking,” Reid said. “So they’re magnified a bit from a normal game.”

In other news on Monday, Reid said center Austin Reiter is nursing a sore knee ahead of Week 2 practices.

Plus, Reid had an update on cornerback Charvarius Ward, who left Thursday’s game with a fractured hand.

“We’ll see how it goes,” Reid said. “He had some work done on it and we’ll just see where he’s at by game time. We’ve just got to see how it feels.”

Reid’s Chiefs have won 11 of their last 12 games versus the Chargers, and Kansas City looks to continue its win streak on Sunday against Los Angeles at 3:25 p.m.