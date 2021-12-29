Over the last two weeks, the Kansas City Chiefs have been ravaged by COVID-19. But the suffering came to an end Wednesday as the Chiefs activated their last four players on the 53-man roster from the COVID-19/reserve list.
Despite the struggles, the Chiefs continued their victorious tear, claiming their eighth win in a row Sunday over the Steelers.
As the train keeps rolling, the next stop is Cincinnati, where the Chiefs will visit the AFC North-leading Bengals with a chance to clinch the top seed in the AFC.
Rashad Fenton, Armani Watts, Harrison Butker and Tommy Townsend were activated Wednesday, removing the last of the players on the active roster from the list.
Travis Kelce, Nick Bolton and others had already come off the COVID list and resumed practice Wednesday after key players, such as Tyreek Hill and Chris Jones, were activated off the list in time for Sunday’s game.
With the COVID struggles, other players were forced to step up in the absence of some key players. Byron Pringle was the one to step up Sunday, as he caught six passes for 75 yards and two touchdowns in the absence of Kelce.
Now with both of the team’s top offensive weapons, in Kelce and Hill, back in the fold, Patrick Mahomes said everyone still needs to be prepared to step up if needed.
“Guys step up and make plays every week that changes the outcome of the football game and they know that,” Mahomes said. “They come in with that mentality every practice, so I just tell them to keep doing what they’ve been doing and having great practices, stacking great days, and when their number is called, be ready.”
With a full squad ready to go, the Chiefs will have a full arsenal going into a tough road test against the Bengals.
The Bengals are coming off a 20-point victory over the division rival Ravens on Sunday. With the victory, Cincinnati claimed the top spot in the AFC North.
Leading the Bengals to victory was quarterback Joe Burrow. Burrow threw for 525 yards and four touchdowns.
Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said he’s impressed with the Bengals’ second-year quarterback.
“He’s a smooth operator. He does a real nice job,” Reid said. “Looks like he’s smart, well-coached, and he’s accurate. He’s got some good wide receivers that he puts it up to, and they do a nice job too.”
Mahomes said along with the on-field production, he’s been impressed by Burrow’s ability as a leader.
“No matter where he’s at, he can go out there with that swag, that mentality of ‘I’m going to win no matter what,’” Mahomes said. “It takes a lot of experience and it takes a lot of just going out there and doing it for people to believe that. He has that as well as the physical talent to go out there and make a lot of stuff happen.”
Sunday will pit two of the league’s best young quarterbacks against each other, in Mahomes and Burrow. Reid said the amount of young talent at the quarterback position is huge for the NFL moving into the future.
“These young quarterbacks, we’re so lucky to have them in this league, and it looks like we might have a couple more coming in this next year,” Reid said. “It just makes the competition so great, and that’s what this is all about.”
The Chiefs and Bengals will square off Sunday in Cincinnati. Kickoff is set for noon.
