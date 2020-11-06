COVID-19 continues to make its mark on the 2020 NFL season.

The virus had its first significant strike with the Kansas City Chiefs this week, forcing the team to close its facilities Thursday.

“We knew things were going to happen,” Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said. “It’s happening around the league, and everybody’s taking into consideration the protocols and following those, and they’re working, so we’re in the middle of that.”

The Chiefs’ head athletic trainer, Rick Burkholder, tested positive for COVID-19. Burkholder’s positive test concerned the team because of the amount of players he comes in contact with on a daily basis.

“Guys stepped up to fill in for Rick,” Reid said. “His people did a nice job with the team and working with them.”

“One thing I do trust is that our organization is doing whatever is needed to make sure that everyone is remaining safe,” Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy said. “It starts with us as coaches, goes as far as Mark Donovan and Clark Hunt, and all the way down to every other employee.”

The team was put on alert further when star defensive tackle Chris Jones was placed on the COVID-19 reserve list.

Jones did not test positive, but he reportedly came in contact with someone who tested positive.

Jones was able to return to the field for practice Friday with the presumption that he will be able to play Sunday.

“They interview him and talk to him to find out whatever information that they need and then they go from there,” Reid said. “But he was back, and we did follow the protocol. I think that’s probably the most important thing, and it was okay by the league.”

Because of the nature of everything the team has to go through on a weekly basis, Reid said the players are used to adjusting to schedule changes, such as switching to virtual practice.

“We coach them up a couple, three times a week. It’s always on their mind,” Reid said. “They have to put a mask on every day in the facility and they have the masks on their helmets and that, so there’s all kinds of reminders.”

Reid reiterated that the team is continually following protocols and doing its best to stay healthy and remain on the field.

“The guys are very aware of everything that’s going on and we talk about it often, so I don’t think that’s the issue there,” Reid said. “I’ve been pleasantly surprised by how well the guys have done. They’ve been very diligent with things.

“They very easily could blow things off, that’s not the approach they take. Do things happen? Absolutely. Things happen, just like to you or anybody else. We’re trying to be as safe as we possibly can.”

The Chiefs host the Carolina Panthers Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium with a kickoff set for noon.