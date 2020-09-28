If there’s anything coaches across the NFL didn’t want Andy Reid to have this offseason, it was more time.

Known as one of the greatest offensive minds the sport has ever seen, with an array of weapons capable of carving up any defense, the Chiefs offense showed just why over the course of a 34-20 dismantling of the Baltimore Ravens defense Monday night.

Over the course of a 517-yard night for the unit came plays that gained few yards but earned points and all the buzz on social media.

From touchdown passes to fullbacks and left tackles to double reverses, the Chiefs put it all on display for the world to see.

“We were hoping they would work to start with,” Reid told reporters following Monday’s win. “There’s nothing like Monday Night Football. It’s a good time to use it.”

The fun began in the opening minutes of the third quarter when fullback Anthony Sherman lined up as a right-side tight end. He blocked as Patrick Mahomes faked a handoff to Tyreek Hill, ultimately turning into an open hole inside and taking an underhand pass 4 yards through the line for a touchdown.

“We’d actually ran it my first year against the Patriots and they accidentally covered it,” Mahomes recalled. “We’d kind of been hanging on to that one trying to find the right opportunity. I thought Coach Reid and Eric Bieniemy did a great job calling it there to get that touchdown.”

The catch was just the fourth receiving score in Sherman’s career and his first since Week 1 of 2018.

Mahomes’ fourth touchdown pass of the night was a little more unlikely.

With a chance to take a two-touchdown lead on first-and-goal midway through the fourth, Mahomes faked a handoff right as Travis Kelce and Hill ran routes of the right edge of the zone. Defenders followed, and Mahomes came back and floated the ball to left tackle Eric Fisher, who swimmed through a blocker to an opening, reaching upward with two hands for the 2-yard score.

“We put it in in training camp when you guys weren’t looking,” Reid joked with reporters. “Fisher’s always bragging about how good his hands are. I’ve gotta give him some credit.

“I was a little nervous when he had to jump. He did a nice job.”

The play required creativity on part of the staff and athleticism on behalf of Fisher, who became the first No. 1 overall pick to catch a touchdown since Keyshawn Johnson — a wide receiver — in 2006 with the Carolina Panthers.

“In practice, there was one time I threw it high to see how much range he had,” Mahomes said. “He did a great job. The dude’s an athlete. I’m sure he’ll be talking about it for years to come.”

Sprinkled in was a variety of screen plays and a double reverse out of the Wildcat formation that eventually saw Mahomes settle for a check-down throw. One week after struggling to find their footing in an overtime win against the Chargers, it brought renewed life to a game built with hype.

“It’s dope. You got a guy like Fish, that play’s been worked on for the last two years. I’ve watched him make the play in practice and practice his celebration,” defensive end Frank Clark said. “It’s pretty dope watching my guy get his touchdown.”

It’s usually the guys racking up the stats and touchdowns who make the highlights. On a night when the Chiefs needed a win to prove their status as the AFC’s top contender, they flipped the script without changing the result.

“They’re guys who behind the scenes do their job well,” receiver Sammy Watkins said.

“They definitely got a reward tonight.”