In Andy Reid’s first year as head coach of the Chiefs, Kansas City had the first overall pick in the 2013 NFL Draft. Reid and the Chiefs chose left tackle Eric Fisher with that pick. Fisher, tight end Travis Kelce and fullback Anthony Sherman are the only three players that have been with the Chiefs for Reid’s entire tenure.

“It’s been a wild ride, man,” Fisher said. “To be a part of that, to be one of the building blocks of it, and to be along with this coaching staff for the last eight years, it’s an honor.”

Through 14 games of battling injuries and guarding the blind side of the league’s best signal caller in Patrick Mahomes, Fisher may be putting together the best season of his career in 2020.

Monday night, Fisher and six other Chiefs were named to the Pro Bowl, tied for the most selections from one team in the league. It’s the second Pro Bowl in three seasons for the tackle out of Central Michigan.

In addition, the Chiefs are 13-1. They have the best record in the league and a firm grasp on the top seed in the AFC.

To add to it all, Fisher caught his first career touchdown pass back in week three against the Ravens. He said it’s been a rewarding and memorable trip along the way.

“To get that (Pro Bowl) nod was pretty awesome and score a touchdown, I mean, these are things you'll remember the rest of your life,” Fisher said. “So just trying to stay the course and do my job and do it to the best of my ability.”

Fisher has been a mainstay on an ever-changing Chiefs offensive line this season. Preseason, the Chiefs saw the loss of offensive lineman-turned-doctor Laurent Duvernay-Tardif as he opted out to remain fighting against COVID-19. Rookie tackle Lucas Niang also opted out before the season. Of those who began the season, tackle Mitchell Schwartz and guard Kelechi Osemele have found themselves on the injured reserve. Fisher, himself, has battled back pain in recent weeks.

But with different teammates lined up beside him, Fisher has started every game and played every snap of the season. Understandably, Fisher said it’s taken mental and physical toughness to push through.

“When you play every play of the season, you have a lot of wear and tear on the body and you just keep grinding through things,” Fisher said. “There's adversity in every game for every position, every player. You just overcome that. Keep on going, keep doing your job to the best of your ability and on to the next snap.”

Fisher said he hasn’t gone about it on his own throughout the season, crediting the team’s leaders, notably Mahomes, for keeping the team on track and motivated down the stretch of the regular season.

“You can look back on the season, and you're going to have that one game that was your best game, you're going to have one game that was not your best game, and everybody's going to have a game or a play or a series, and I think we all just support each other and motivate each other when we see a guy struggling,” Fisher said. “We all jump in to encourage, and we just keep on rolling, man.

“It's a game that there's a lot of adversity throughout, and we just never panic. We stick together, and we do what we've trained to do, and we're enjoying it.”

With Fisher putting together as good a season as he’s ever had, he said two things would be the perfect cherry on top - being named to his first ever All-Pro team and taking home another Super Bowl.

But Fisher said he’s just going to keep doing what he’s doing and let it all play out.

“I have the mindset of show up to work every day, do my job to the best of my ability, like I said, and the rest of all of that will take care of itself,” Fisher said. “Obviously, there's goals, but things that you do during the season obviously take care of those goals. I don't know if there's a defining moment. I try to be as consistent as possible, and I think that's what pays off in the end.”

The Chiefs can claim the top seed in the AFC with a win over the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium.