When news broke Friday of Saints quarterback Drew Brees' return to the field on Sunday against the Chiefs, Andy Reid wasn't surprised.

“He’s a great player, I figured he would," Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said. "I read somewhere that Taysom (Hill) was in the special teams meetings, so I figured that Drew was probably healthy and ready to go."

After suffering from 11 broken ribs and a punctured lung, Brees was back under center this week for practice.

However, Brees will be without his top wide receiver Michael Thomas who has been ruled out due to an ankle injury.

Sunday's marquee matchup marks the first meeting between Brees and Patrick Mahomes, as both of their teams are in the hunt for No. 1 seeds in the playoffs.

"Drew is a future Hall of Famer, well-deserving. He’s tremendous for this league, he’s tremendous for the position, and I look forward to the challenge of playing against him," Reid said.

In Brees' absence since Week 10, Taysom Hill recorded eight touchdowns and two interceptions in four starts, going 3-1 while filling in as starting quarterback.

“Taysom, of course, everybody knows he can do a lot on the field from special teams, tight end, receiver, running back, wildcat quarterback. When he plays, you have to game plan for it. Drew Brees, is somebody who can pick you apart on defense," Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay Jr. said. "We’re ready and we know what we’ve got ahead.”

Reid added the Chiefs are well aware of and prepared for Hill's versatility on the field.

"From throwing the ball to running the ball, he’s one of their best special teams players, and he’s a threat obviously with the ball in his hands," Reid said. "Whether he’s playing running back, wide receiver, tight end, wherever they put him, the slot, you’ve got to be concerned and know where he’s at with those. He’s a talented kid and can do a lot of things."

As the 12-1 Chiefs head to New Orleans to face the 10-3 Saints, they may be missing both of their offensive tackles.

Left tackle Eric Fisher (back) is questionable, and Reid said Fisher "moved around good" in his return to practice Friday as a full participant.

"He is a tough kid. He’s very reliable and that’s been part of his career here. I mean, you can trust that he’s going to do everything possible to be out there," Reid said.

However, right tackle Mike Remmers (back/neck) did not practice all week and is doubtful.

The Chiefs also declared linebacker Damien Wilson (knee) and running back Darwin Thompson (illness) out for Sunday.