If Clark Hunt has any say, the Kansas City Chiefs will make their summer home in St. Joseph once again.

That was the message from the team’s chairman and CEO when he spoke with members of the media via a Zoom conference Saturday. If given the green light from the NFL, the Chiefs have all intents and purposes to hold training camp at Missouri Western State University.

"Our hope and our mindset is that we will be in St. Joe for camp this year," Hunt said. "That is something that the NFL has still not made a decision on. I know they'll have to have some discussions with the union on the protocols that will be surrounding camp, so we probably won't know here for a month-plus.

“But we certainly want to be back up in St. Joe."

The Chiefs held training camp on the campus of Missouri Western from 2010 through 2019, even agreeing to a new deal last February to keep camp in St. Joe through 2022. The new contract could extend to as much as five years.

The COVID-19 pandemic forced the NFL to have all training camps held at the team facilities without fans, breaking a 10-year span of the Chiefs in St. Joseph ahead of the most anticipated camp ever following a Super Bowl win.

“It’s been a great environment for the team. I know Andy Reid and his staff really like being up there and think it’s helped us be successful on the field,” Hunt said.

It isn’t clear how a lost year affects the contract with Missouri Western.

With that new contract came a number of updates to Missouri Western. The Griffons developed a new seating area on the north end to accommodate fans, and the agreement also included renovations to Scanlon Hall, which houses the club during camp and university students during the academic year.

In all, it was in preparations for what expected to be a record-breaking camp. In 2019, following Patrick Mahomes’ MVP season, more than 62,000 fans turned out, breaking the original record of 55,000 in 2010 and doubling the 2018 attendance.

Given that safety protocols are in place, and with a decision not expected for at least the next month with a late-July start date for camp, Hunt said he’d love to see fans in attendance.

"I certainly hope that we'll be able to have fans in St. Joe," he said.

Hunt also added that if the Chiefs are approved to return to St. Joe without fans, the organization would still welcome a return to their offseason site at Missouri Western.