MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — The Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers are tied at 10 at halftime of Super Bowl 54 at Hard Rock Stadium.
The 49ers got on the board first with a field goal before a 1-yard touchdown run by Patrick Mahomes gave the Chiefs a 7-3 lead in the first quarter.
Bashaud Breeland's interception of Jimmy Garoppolo lead to a Harrison Butker field goal and 10-3 lead.
The 49ers answered with a with a touchdown drive, ended by a Kyle Juszczyk touchdown catch to tie the game at 10.
Half time stats
- In the air, Mahomes completed 12-of-18 passes for 104 yards, averaging 5.8 yards per pass.
- Wide Receiver Sammy Watkins had two of the receptions, accounting for a game-high 32 yards.
- Cornerback Bashaud Breeland has broke through on defense, totaling 5 tackles and one interception.
- Harrison Butker kicked a 31-yard field goal nine plays after the takeaway, giving the Chiefs a 10-3 lead.
- San Francisco quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo finished the first half completing 9-of-11 passes for 89 yards and one touchdown.
- The scoring play arrived on a 15-yard pass to Kyle Juszczyk. It was the final scoring play of the first half.
- The 49ers went into halftime with 177 net yards. The Chiefs have given up 88 on the ground.