The population of Miami, Florida sits around 470,00 people; that is without the crowds flocking to the city for Super Bowl LIV.
Miami is known as the “Magic City” and is short of it with everything it has to offer. But that magic can be distracting, especially when Super Bowl chaos is added to it.
Fortunately for the Chiefs, they seem to be well trained on staying focused.
“It’s different, there’s no doubt. You try to stay consistent.” Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said. “You give (the players) an itinerary so they know where they need to be and what they are going to do. You don’t throw a lot of surprises at them; that’s not what we’re doing. With all the media and the hype, you’re still trying to get ready to play a football game against a good football team.”
Reid is familiar with the Super Bowl madness. He was an offensive assistant with the Green Bay Packers when they won in 1996. He then went in 2004 as head coach of the Philadelphia Eagles, losing to the New England Patriots.
While this will be Reid’s third Super Bowl appearance, it will be the first for quarterback Patrick Mahomes. The reigning MVP has been learning from Reid and other veterans who have been on the big stage.
“(I’ve been) just talking to those guys and seeing what the week is like first of all. We have a schedule on how we’re doing everything but seeing what extra free time I can pick up to study more or get guys together to get some more work in. Just using those guys and their experiences to understand what we’re getting into and what to expect,” Mahomes said.
Chiefs offensive lineman Mitchell Schwartz said getting tickets and hotels squared away for family and friends had to be finalized by the team this past Wednesday afternoon.
“So we don’t really have the ability to change that now. Coach (Andy Reid) is big on eliminating distractions. “The way that they set it up was for us to do all of that and get it out of the way. From here, it’s just football.”
Chiefs wide receiver Sammy Watkins said he has a lot of family members coming in town, but knows to stay locked in on the game.
“I can’t wait to get down there and actually feel the atmosphere. It’s definitely going to be a lot of people there,” Watkins said. “The objective is to go out there and win the game, so we just have to stay focused and still hone in on the game plan and still look at it but enjoy the process.”
Feeling excited or nervous is normal before taking the field of the biggest game in the National Football League. Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy is aware of that as he has been there before. And because of that, he is telling his players to be sure that they eliminate all the distractions off the field.
He told his players to remain focused on the assignment ahead — winning Super Bowl LIV.
“You just want your guys to understand that even though it’s one of the worlds greatest shows that everyone is in tune to, we still have to go out there and play. So, make sure you understand that the goal is not accomplished until the final whistle is blown,” Bieniemy said. “There’s a lot of things that we got to make sure that we still are willing to sacrifice in order to achieve the goal that we want to achieve.”
Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce has never competed in a Super Bowl, but has seen what it’s like to play in one. He was able to witness the Super Bowl experience in 2018 when his brother Jason Kelce played with the Philadelphia Eagles, who were crowned champions after defeating the New England Patriots.
“I got a special experience to kind of follow my brother very closely throughout the two weeks he had going through his Super Bowl, kind of be a fly on the wall in a lot of different ways. Just hearing him talk about it, there’s so many distractions,” Travis Kelce said. “You just have to be able to sort through the real and be able to be there for your teammates in the building with the right mindset every single day.”