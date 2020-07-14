For two straight offseasons, Chris Jones remained away from his Chiefs teammates as he sought out a long-term deal.
It all paid off for Pro Bowl defensive tackle as he has agreed to a four-year, $80 million deal, according to multiple reports. The deal includes $5 million in incentives, making the contract worth up to $85 million and tying him to the team through 2023.
Jones celebrated the deal on Twitter, saying, "Let's gooooo!!!! The Dynasty Continues.... #RunitBack."
According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Chiefs guaranteed $37 million at signing with a $60 million guarantee for injury.
Jones is the first and only franchise-tagged player to sign a contract this offseason.
The deal came 24 hours ahead of the franchise tag deadline, which is set for 3 p.m. Wednesday. The Chiefs placed the franchise tag on Jones, which would’ve paid him $16.1 million this year and made him an unrestricted free agent in 2021.
Both sides began negotiations over the weekend, as ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported. Ahead of recent days, there hadn’t been stable negotiations dating back to the 2019 offseason. Jones missed all of minicamp and OTAs before reporting to training camp on time.
Jones said on Twitter earlier this month he would sit out 2020 if he didn’t receive a long-term deal around $20 million per year.
Since the end of last year, the Chiefs have emphasized their plans to keep Jones.
“We certainly are going to work to retain him,” Chiefs general manager Brett Veach said, “not just for next year but for the future. We know how talented Chris is.”
The new contract brings Jones’ average value to $20 million, third among NFL defensive players behind Aaron Donald and Khalil Mack. The Chiefs are the first team to pay two defensive players $20 million per year, with Frank Clark heading into the second year of a five-year, $105 million deal.
Jones, 26, has recorded 24.5 sacks over the last two seasons for Kansas City and has 33 career sacks and seven forced fumbles since being drafted in 2016 in the second round. He was third in the league with 15.5 sacks in 2018, setting an NFL record with a sack in 11 straight games.
Following Super Bowl LIV, Jones said he wanted to be a “Chief for life” and planned “to stay here forever.”
However, after the Chiefs placed the tag on Jones, he tweeted, “Hope that they know that I love em but, all good things must come to an end,” leading many to believe his time in K.C. could be done.
Jones missed three games in 2019 due to a groin injury and finished with nine sacks.
The deal comes on the heels of quarterback Patrick Mahomes signing the richest deal in sports history for 10 years and $503 million last week. Mahomes and the team said the deal was done with the hopes and flexibility to keep the roster intact, which is easier to do ahead of his massive paydays beginning with a $42 million cap hit in 2023. That would be the fourth year of Jones’ deal. Mahomes only has a cap hit of $5.3 million this year, followed by $24.8 million and $31.45 million in 2021 and 2022.
“It allows an opportunity for the team to be great around me the entire duration of my career,'' Mahomes told reporters last week, a sentiment that coach Andy Reid and Veach echoed. "I have full trust things will be handled the right way as we go throughout this career and that we will be in a position to win a lot of football games and hopefully win a lot more championships as my career goes on.”