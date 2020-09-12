In the first three quarters of the season’s opening game, the Kansas City Chiefs defense showed what made the unit so good late in last year’s Super Bowl run.

Kansas City held Houston to just seven points and 215 yards, forcing an interception and sacks ahead of the fourth quarter.

Houston scored 13 points with 145 yards against a battered and bruised Chiefs defense in the final 11 minutes, frustrating the group’s leader despite a 34-20 win and 1-0 start.

“I’m pissed off,” Mathieu said in his post-game video conference with reporters. “I felt like we played fairly decent, up until the last couple stretches in the fourth quarter, started giving up big plays, big chunks. Things that we weren’t necessarily doing throughout the game. In my mind, we have a lot more work to do. If we would’ve held those guys to seven points, it would’ve been a much better feeling.

“Those guys scoring 20 leaves a bad taste in our mouth. We got a lot of work to do. I’m looking forward to next week.”

The lone points scored in the first three quarters came on a 19-yard run by David Johnson in the opening quarter, propelled by a few weak tackle attempts by Chiefs defenders after spliting through the line and beat the defense to the right pylon. Mathieu was visibly frustrated on the play, throwing up his hands after rookie L’Jarius Sneed failed to make a tackle.

Sneed eventually made up for it by intercepting a pass and returning it 39 yards in the second half following a pressure by Mathieu.

“I was nervous when I first got out there, you know, just in my head,” Sneed said. “I trusted in my film studying over the week and my technique I’ve been doing all week, so I knew I was going to be all right.”

“I did see the kid playing solid ball,” Mathieu added of Sneed. “I did see him making tackles, making plays, but to have a night like this on primetime TV, the whole world is watching, all his family is watching — I’m just excited for him, happy for him moving forward.”

Sneed’s role was even more critical after No. 1 cornerback Charvarius Ward left early with what was diagnosed as a fractured hand that will require surgery. A timeline for return hasn’t been determined. Antonio Hamilton is the only other rostered corner with starting experience in two games for the Giants last year.

“He’ll be a big loss for us,” Mathieu said. “He’s played big for us, even going back to last season, he’s someone we count on tremendously, just to play man-to-man, press on each and every play. Everybody on our defense is a starter, I think that’s how our coaches coach and us as players, that’s how we practice. As if, at any given moment, somebody could step up, have to go in the game, and make a big play.”