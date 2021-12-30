Vying to remain atop the AFC, the Kansas City Chiefs look to give Joe Burrow and the Bengals trouble in Cincinnati on Sunday.
The Chiefs are riding an eight-game win streak while the Bengals are coming off of a 41-21 routing over the Baltimore Ravens.
Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo said he’s impressed with second-year quarterback Joe Burrow, who threw for a single-game franchise-best 525 yards in the win.
“This may sound crazy, but I see a young Tom Brady,” Spagnuolo said. “All the weapons we’ve talked about and all that, but you’ve got to have a quarterback that can get it done, and he really does. We’ve got to find out some ways to make him uncomfortable. Easier said than done.”
Kansas City’s defense has stepped up as of late, collecting an interception at least once in each of its last 10 contests.
Although Burrow hasn’t thrown an interception in the past three weeks, he’s tied for the most interceptions thrown with 14. Burrow has also been sacked 44 times, the second-most in the NFL.
Even with 26 sacks through 14 games, the Chiefs defense have increased their number of sacks during the team’s 8-game winning streak.
Chiefs defensive line coach Brendan Daly said the depth of his group is a big reason behind the success.
“We’ve been able to have eight guys contributing in a significant way,” Daly said. “You’ve got a lot of confidence with whoever you put out there on the field and it’s been able to keep us fresh and allow us to play well and hopefully that continues.”
As the Chiefs look to halt the Bengals from winning the AFC North, Spagnuolo wants to keep their winning trend going.
“Especially with a 17-game season now, and you’ve got a few wins under your belt, there’s never a time to panic. You maybe panic later in December, but I just think you’re in this league long enough, you know that you can get it turned if you stick together and you keep believing in what you’re doing,” Spagnuolo said.
