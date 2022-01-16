As the clock hit the midway point of the second quarter of Saturday’s AFC Wild Card matchup, the Kansas City Chiefs offense replicated its recent self.
The second half of a Week 17 loss at Cincinnati saw Kansas City score just three points. The season finale saw just two offensive touchdowns in a 28-21 win at Denver.
Down 7-0 to the Pittsburgh Steelers after four punts and two turnovers, the second a fumble returned for a touchdown by T.J. Watt, Kansas City’s offense found its spark in a familiar way from Mahomes.
“The players … beared down. Nobody was hanging their head,” Chiefs coach Andy Reid said. “It was, ‘Let’s go, let’s amp it up here a little bit.’ That’s what they ended up doing.”
Facing a first-and-15, Mahomes turned upfield and ran down the left sideline for a gain of 23 yards. Two minutes later, Mahomes threw an underhand touchdown from 4 yards out to Jerick McKinnon, the first of three touchdown passes in the final 5:50 of the first half.
After a lackluster start, Mahomes saw everyone take it upon themselves to turn it around.
“I think we were all pissed off at ourselves. We felt like we weren’t playing with enough energy, weren’t executing at a high enough level and not playing with enough urgency,” Mahomes said. “I thought guys really motivated themselves. We came with a different urgency that second quarter and carried it the rest of the game.”
By the end of the night, Mahomes set the NFL postseason record for fewest time to throw five touchdowns, doing some in 10:30 of game time.
With playoff comebacks coming in bunches in the past, a 7-0 lead didn’t have the Chiefs ready to hit the panic button.
“We have young dudes who hadn’t played yet, so they got to get that experience this week,” Mahomes said. “We have those vets who have been here before, and you saw that in (Tyreek Hill) and (Travis Kelce) and how they stepped up in big ways, giving us a spark. And getting us rolling again.”
Mahomes set the franchise single-game record with 404 yards and broke the NFL record for postseason touchdowns (22) in the first five seasons. It’s Mahomes’ fourth career game with 400 yards and five touchdowns, which is the most in NFL history.
“He had a tremendous night tonight. It didn’t start off perfect,” Reid said. “The thing that’s so great about him is he doesn’t let things get to him. He keeps firing when needed, keeps leading all the time even when things aren’t working well. He’s got an innate ability to lead other guys.
“Then he ends up with these plays we’re lucky to have here,” Reid added with a grin and a nod.”
For Kelce, who also threw his first career touchdown to Pringle in the third quarter, surpassed 100 yards for a fourth-straight postseason game, which ties an NFL record.
“It’s just a matter of getting him the football and he’ll do his thing,” Reid said. “When he gets rolling, (his teammates) like watching.”
The Chiefs will face the Buffalo Bills at 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 23, in the AFC Divisional Round at Arrowhead Stadium.
