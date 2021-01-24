The Kansas City chiefs are going to the Super Bowl for the second-straight year with a 38-24 win over the Buffalo Bills in Sunday's AFC Championship game at Arrowhead Stadium.

Patrick Mahomes completed 29 of 38 passes for 325 yards, throwing two touchdowns to Travis Kelce and one to Mecole Hardman.

Tyreek Hill finished with nine catches for 172 yards, while Kelce caught a postseason record 13 catches, the most by a tight end, for 118 yards.

The Bills jumped out to a 3-0 lead on the opening drive after a 51-yard field goal by Tyler Bass, the longest postseason kick in Arrowhead Stadium history.

Later in the first quarter, Chiefs receiver Mecole Hardman muffed a punt inside the Chiefs' 5 that set up a touchdown on a throw from Josh Allen to Dawson Knox. That pushed the lead to 9-0.

Kansas City converted a fourth-and-1 late in the first quarter on a throw from Patrick Mahomes to Darrel Williams. Mahomes then found Hardman for a 3-yard touchdown pass to cut the deficit to 9-7.

Buffalo was forced to put on its next drive, and a 50-yard run by Mecole Hardman led to a 6-yard touchdown run for Williams, giving Kansas City a 14-9 lead.

Kansas City added another touchdown in the second quarter on a 1-yard rush by Clyde Edwards-Helaire to lead 21-9.

Buffalo added a late field goal to make the score 21-12 at halftime.

Both teams traded field goals to start the second half before a 71-yard catch by Hill set up Kelce for his first of two touchdown catches. The Bills drove with the ball down by 16, though an interception by Josh Allen to Rashad Fenton led to Kelce's second score.

The Chiefs will face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 5:30 p.m. Feb. 7 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay in Super Bowl LV. No team has won back-to-back Super Bowls since them Patriots in 2003 and '04.