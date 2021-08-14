The Kansas City Chiefs had their first chance to see newcomers and rookies in game action for the first time Saturday in a 19-16 win against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi’s Stadium.
Wide receiver Byron Pringle scored a touchdown on a 5-yard pass from Chad Henne in the second drive of the first quarter.
Down 7-0, the 49ers struck on the very next play on an 80-yard pass from third overall pick Trey Lance to Trent Sherfield, though a missed PAT allowed for a 7-6 Chiefs lead.
An interception thrown by Henne led to a Robbie Gould field goal and a 9-7 49ers lead at half.
Harrison Butker added field goals of 52 and 46 yards in the second half, the latter coming in the final five minutes to extend a one-point lead.
The 49ers scored on a 3-yard run by JaMycal Hasty with 2:45 to play for the go-ahead score.
Chiefs quarterback Shane Buchele responded by leading an eight-play, 68-yard drive that ended with his 1-yard touchdown run to take a 19-16 lead with 1:14 to play. Butker’s extra-point attempt was no good.
Many of the Chiefs’ starters played only through the opening two series, with quarterback Patrick Mahomes exiting following the opening drive. The starting offensive line of five new Chiefs — Orlando Brown Jr., Joe Thuney, Creed Humphrey, Trey Smith and Lucas Niang — all played the first two drives.
The Chiefs’ defense wreaked havoc up front, forcing three fumbles from Dorian O’Daniel, Mike Hughes and Tershawn Wharton. Four different Chiefs recorded sacks in Chris Jones, Tim Ward, Omari Cobb and Wharton. Ward finished with two, including a sack to end the game.
Armani Watts also tallied an interception.
While contributing on special teams, running back Jerick McKinnon led the Chiefs with 19 yards on three carries and added two catches for 21 yards. Daurice Fountain led the Chiefs receiving corps with four catches and 38 yards.
Buchele completed 8 of 11 passes for 76 yards, while Anthony Gordon finished 11-for-18 for 79 yards.
Lance’s much-anticipated debut was highlighted by the long touchdown pass, though he finished with just five completions on 14 attempts and 128 yards. The 49ers rushed for 175 yards, while the Chiefs totaled 74 yards on the ground.
The Chiefs will return to St. Joseph for training camp practice at 10:15 a.m. Monday before holding two final practices Tuesday and Wednesday and breaking to return to the team’s facility in Kansas City.
The team’s next preseason action is set for Friday at Arizona.
