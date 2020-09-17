Starting out this season, Frank Clark has something he hasn't had in three years — his health.

"I am feeling better," Clark told reporters in a Zoom call Thursday. "Dating back three years ago, it seems like I started every season with a different injury, whether it was an elbow, or whether it was a neck. ... It was just something different."

The defensive end managed to play through a neck injury last year, which kept him out of two games during the midseason.

Then he was lights out in Kansas City's postseason run en route to winning his first championship title after five seasons in the league.

While his performance in the 2019 regular season was uncharacteristic for Clark, he also had one of the most productive pass-rushing postseasons in NFL history, notching 17 pressures and five sacks.

"Our staff here did a great job in just me coming back in from our offseason, just getting everything corrected so that I could start this season off fresher than I did last year," Clark said.

During the Chiefs' 34-20 win over the Houston Texans in Week 1, Clark recorded three tackles, two of them solo, and one sack.

And he wants to make even more noise in 2020.

"I started off camp a little sick, but I was able to come back at the midway point and finish our camp strong. Just getting my feet under myself was my goal: to just to start the season healthier than I started the previous years," Clark said.

Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo noticed Clark was phenomenal on his takeoff against the Texans.

"I thought he did a great job of whatever it is he was picking up," Spagnuolo said.

Spagnuolo added the talented pass rusher rarely disappoints, especially on third down or passing situations where the get off is imperative.

"I watched Frank yesterday work on that off to the side while we were doing one-on-one against the O-linemen. It wasn't even one of his reps. He was over there working get offs, so I think he realizes how important that is," Spagnuolo said.

Clark referenced his former college coach at Michigan, Greg Mattison, for teaching him ways to train for ultimate performance.

"I kind of picked up the habit back in the day," Clark said. "He kind of taught me a lot of things, you know, throughout the course over practice your hips get locked, your hips get tight with you being on the field working between reps and stuff like that so I do stuff like that to stay loose."

Now with a 1-0 start and his strength blooming, Clark hopes to keep the trend going.

"Just to start this season off and continue going into the week strong and continue to be out there with my guys, it's dope man, you know, seeing the results and being able to just be out there and compete and talk my stuff like I do."

The Chiefs travel to face the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium at 3:25 p.m. Sunday.