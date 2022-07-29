Chiefs training camp officially finished day six with the entire roster one day closer to putting on the full pads.
“Great competition, I like the energy level. Offense is making plays. Defense is making plays. We’re getting better,” said head coach Andy Reid.
The offense and defense continue to get reps against each in the 7-on-7 portion as well as the 11-on-11 portion of practice -- which means more and more reps for quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his newest receivers.
“With the offense that we have now and the group of receivers we have now, we have a lot of guys who are good and can make plays in individual routes. You kind of get through your progressions even more,” said Mahomes.
Juju Smith-Schuster, Marquez Valdes-Scantling and second round draft pick Skyy Moore have all made plays throughout training camp and have shown chemistry with their new quarterback. When asked about the rookie receiver from Western Michigan, Mahomes said he has faith in his abilities and his contributions to the offense.
“He’s made a lot of tough, contested catches over the middle. He’s thinking a lot because he’s a rookie getting thrown into the offense, and we’re not holding back at all. I think he’ll be a big part of our offense moving forward,” said Mahomes.
The Chiefs will have a tough first half of their schedule in 2022, playing their first eight games against teams with winning records last season. Kansas City is tied for the fifth toughest schedule overall for this upcoming season, making these training camp practices all the more important.
“You could say that, especially with this new energy that we have as a group, guys are going to be ready to go. We’re gonna have to be,” said Mahomes. “We have a very tough beginning of our schedule, really the whole schedule. So, you’re gonna have to bring it every single week. I think Coach Reid runs this training camp the way he does in order for us to be prepared for the start of the season.”
The team signed defensive end Carlos Dunlap on Thursday, but Reid said Dunlap won’t report to training camp until Wednesday, Aug. 3. While the Chiefs still work to come to terms with left tackle Orlando Brown Jr., fifth-year lineman Roderick Johnson is starting for the Chiefs at left tackle in Brown’s absence.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.