The Kansas City Chiefs aren't letting this one-of-a-kind offseason hinder their "Run It Back Tour."
With changes coming left and right, the one thing that has remained consistent is the team's determination to defend its Super Bowl 54 title.
“We're full-fledged on and there's going to be different things, hurdles that we got to cross, but we'll be ready,” Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said.
Reports out this week say the National Football League could shorten the preseason from the scheduled four games to two this year.
Reid added, “They haven't given us anything on the start date or not, other than what was the start date before.”
The virtual offseason was scheduled to end this Friday, instead it has been pushed to June 26, with no in-person minicamps this month.
So with nothing written in stone during this unique offseason, Reid wants to remain flexible amid the changing circumstances.
"We have this new CBA, so I've gone through, and with training camp I put together with Eric Bieniemy, Spags (Steve Spagnuolo) and (Dave) Toub a regular training camp with flexibility if we have to go a different direction and do it," Reid said. "But we're ready to roll. By the time we leave, we'll have it completely set and then if they give us new rules, then we can change as we go.”
The exact time and place for Chiefs training camp is still officially unknown.
In the new CBA requirements, the expected camp start date is July 25, which is 47 days in advance of their season opener against the Houston Texans.
However, coronavirus concerns could affect any set requirements or schedule at this point.
Reid said the Chiefs are prepared to face it head-on, and that time will help.
"I'll do anything that we have to do. I want to make sure people are safe,” Reid said. “We want to make sure that there are no repercussions and we are in a time of change with COVID-19. We're learning new stuff every day and the doctors and scientists are doing a phenomenal job with it."
The offensive line coach for San Francisco State from 1983 to 1985, Reid mentioned his previous experience with the AIDS epidemic affecting a football season prepared him for this moment.
"I've lived through a couple of different types of these things and I had the opportunity to coach at San Francisco when the AIDS epidemic was going on, so I've felt that firsthand and I get the urgency there,” Reid said. “So let's just hang with it and see. We all know there's going to be some kind of change potentially going on and and we'll adjust.”