Chiefs' coaching staff embracing challenge of new faces

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — As the Kansas City Chiefs look to finish another week of voluntary OTAs, the pillars of the coaching staff are embracing the new faces on the team.
“I think [Brett] Veach did a hell of a job of selecting the guys that we’ve brought in. I think these guys have embraced the process,” said offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy. “They all bring something different to the table.”
Key departures from the Chiefs’ offense this offseason include Tyreek Hill and Darrel Williams, but additions of receivers JuJu Smith-Schuster and Marquez Valdez-Scantling as well as running back Ronald Jones, will give fans a new-look Chiefs fans haven’t seen in quite some time. Given the inevitability of player movement, Offensive Coordinator Eric Bieniemy said Thursday after OTAs that the team is building a brand new foundation with the new faces and new coaches on board.
“Those guys are working. We’re establishing this foundation and I’m fired up and excited about it. You can always replace the player, but you can’t replace the person. Tyreek was loved; he will be missed, but now it’s time for us to make sure that we’re developing the people we have and getting them to do the things we need,” said Bieniemy.
And on the defensive side, fourth-year defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo enters this season without veteran linebacker Anthony Hitchens and All-Pro safety Tyrann Mathieu. The defense now has a youthful infusion. Seven of the franchise’s 10 total picks in this year’s draft went defense including two headliners in the first round.
“We’re just happy that we got two really good football players and two guys that I think are what we look for in character, passion for the game of football, work ethic, all those things. And it’s showing up right now,” said Spagnuolo.
The Chiefs also welcomed back Matt Nagy as the team’s quarterbacks coach this offseason. Nagy returns to the Chiefs after spending the last four seasons in Chicago as the team’s head coach.
“As you go through things, you want to use those experiences to make you better in the long run and I feel like that I’m still young in this profession. I want to use my experiences in Chicago to help me be better here for our team here in Kansas City,” said Nagy.
The Chiefs continue organized team activities next week with mandatory minicamp to follow the week after.
