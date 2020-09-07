Training camp leading up to the 2020 season has been a little unconventional for the Kansas City Chiefs, but they’re doing the best they can in preparation for their season opener.

“It’s a little bit of a guessing game,” defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo said. “But again, that’s going to be part of the chess match going on during the game.”

Without preseason games to assess the rookies coming into the team, both coordinators expressed some concern with rookies expected to play significant snaps on both sides of the ball.

Spagnuolo said cornerback L’Jarius Sneed is expected to play a role on the defense with the absence of Bashaud Breeland, who is serving a suspension for the first four games of the season.

“(Sneed is) a hard worker,” Spagnuolo said. “Even from the first day he got there I thought he was one of the better competitors out there, and if you’re going to play out there, you better compete.”

On the other side of the ball, offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy focused on rookie running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire.

Bieniemy said he’s confident in Edwards-Helaire, as the rookie has gotten work in with the first team offense throughout camp, and he’ll be fine once he eases into the game.

“I know the hardest thing will probably be that first drive because emotions are going to be high, he’s gonna be hyperventilating and he’s just going to be so excited about being out there,” Bieniemy said. “Once he gets tackled the first time, you know what? It’s all football. He’s lining up between the hashes, he’s doing what he does best, and that’s why we drafted him.”

A fellow LSU Tiger, safety Tyrann Mathieu also spoke on Edwards-Helaire Monday.

Mathieu said he has been impressed by the maturity that Edwards-Helaire has shown both on and off the field.

”I’m more impressed by the teammate he’s becoming,” Mathieu said. “You can see him in the locker room interacting with guys younger than him, older than him. You can see him taking coaching, taking criticism.”

Mathieu also joked about the intensity of Bieniemy, claiming Edwards-Helaire has handled the pressure well.

Not everybody can be coached by EB,” Mathieu said. “To see a guy still smiling after the tough days, that’s a joy to see.”

The Chiefs will open their season against the Houston Texans Thursday, Sept 10 at Arrowhead Stadium.