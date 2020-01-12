KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Chiefs defensive lineman Chris Jones is inactive for Sunday's AFC Divisional Round matchup with the Houston Texans.
After being a full participant in the team's Wednesday practice, Jones was suddenly limited Thursday and didn't practice Friday.
Jones was seen undergoing a pregame evaluation with defensive line coach Brendan Daly and head athletic trainer Rick Burkholder prior to warmups while sporting a knee brace on his right knee and sleeve on his calf. He was listed as questionable with a calf injury.
Jones didn't play in the Week 6 matchup with the Texans when the team failed to record a sack of Deshaun Watson.
Tight end Travis Kelce, who was questionable with a knee injury, will play after being limited all three days.
The Chiefs' inactives include guard Andrew Wylie and linebacker Darron Lee.
Wide receiver Will Fuller and defensive back Jonathan Joseph will play for Houston after being listed as questionable.