With Patrick Mahomes II rolling to his right, he targeted Tyreek Hill for a last-ditch attempt at a completion.
In the moment, a 7-on-7 drill during Friday’s practice at Kansas City Chiefs training camp, Willie Gay Jr. saw Hill darted across the field. With the ball slightly underthrown, Gay Jr. saw his chance to strike.
He nearly came up with an interception but showed more of what he has throughout his first in-person offseason and training camp — the Mississippi State linebacker is growing into form in his second year.
“I put that on knowing the details of the play-call,” Gay explained. “Knowing exactly where to drop, just doing my job to a whole different level this year. Last year, I was maybe one step short of it — but this year, just being right on point of everything.”
Gay Jr. admitted to reacting to opposing offenses a year ago, specifically following the eyes of a quarterback, and falling into bad situations. With his first offseason as a rookie spent virtually due to COVID-19, the second-round pick struggled to grasp the full playbook and pick up the speed of the NFL.
Back healthy from a late-season knee injury and a chance to spent time with linebackers coach Matt House and defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo, Gay Jr. is reaping the benefits.
“You have confidence as a player because you’ve been doing it your whole life, but when you can’t prepare like you normally do, you get a new playbook, the confidence level goes down a lot,” Gay said. “Having OTA’s, having this good training camp that we’re at right now, and learning even more, it boosts it up a lot. Being able to make plays, being able to understand the scheme enough to make plays, it really helps.”
With that confidence and knowledge, Gay Jr. has been among the early stars on training camp. He had two pass breakups Wednesday and the near-interception Friday, doing so against the top quarterback and playmakers in the NFL. Proving to himself he can produce on a daily basis, there’s little internal doubt in carrying that into games.
“This year, you can trust your drop, trust your scheme, trust your play-call, and it’ll put you in the right position every time. … The playbook was coming on, but slowly last year,” Gay admitted. “You get in those games when you do make a few plays here or there, it helps you, you go, ‘OK, I feel like I can play with these guys.
“This year, I’m ready to make some plays.”
Hill striving for more
Tyreek Hill isn’t satisfied with just being an All-Pro these days.
Following Friday’s practice, Hill credited teammates Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce on receiving 99 ratings in Madden 22, the highest possible. But he felt EA Sports left off him and Tyrann Mathieu to keep the team from being too dominant.
“I really believe they don’t want three 99s on this team,” said Hill, who also said in a promotional video that his 99 speed should be 100. “In my heart, I truly believe that we should have four. Tyrann Mathieu should have been a 99 as well.”
After discussing one of his video games, which he and his teammates have talked about playing in a dynasty league together for years, Hill challenged Usain Bolt, the world record holder in the 100-meter dash, to a race. The two have exchanged jabs in person and on Twitter over time.
“Usain Bolt got out of the game for a reason, right?” Hill insisted. “He’s old. He’s washed up. And he can’t see me at 40 yards. 100-yard dash — yes, that’s what he does. But 40-yard dash? Usain Bolt, you cannot see me.”
Hill then acknowledged DK Metcalf, who challenged him earlier this month after competing in the U.S. Olympic Trials, but said he won’t consider other challengers until a race with Bolt happens.
While plenty of motivation in extracurricular activities exists off the field, having a team that includes 99s in Madden keeps him motivated each day.
“Each and every day I come to practice I feel like my teammates always set the standard for me, whether it’s (Travis) Kelce, whether it’s Pat, whether it’s the other wideouts, or whether it’s the defensive side of the ball,” Hill said. “Those guys are always competing, those guys are always wanting to get better and always wanting to take the next step in their game, so why wouldn’t I want to do the same?”
Injury notes
Anthony Hitchens was limited in practice with a hamstring injury that caused him to miss Thursday. Travis Kelce didn’t practice after leaving with hip and back tightness Thursday.
